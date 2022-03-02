PAUL DEMARCO: Combating mental obesity

Most important, what do we do about it? The treatment of physical and mental obesity is similar.

Portion control

For most of our history, Americans received our news in aliquots: newspapers, radio news at the top of the hour, TV evening news. In my early adulthood in the 1980s, before cable news was ubiquitous, a common pattern was to read the morning paper, go the whole day without any interruption by current events, come home and read the evening paper or watch the evening news or both. We weren’t hounded by “breaking news” that was neither or sent unsolicited push notifications. Our current ability to find the latest score, stock price, or legislative news threatens our mental health if we aren’t conscientious consumers. We become angrier, less tolerant, and more partisan, the chronic diseases associated with wanton media overconsumption.

Consume the rainbow

Healthy plates are often filled with color. The wholesome green of vegetables and the many colors of a fruit salad are indications of their goodness. If your information diet is monochrome, take heed.