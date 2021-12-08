PAUL DEMARCO: How quickly American opinion can change for the better

What changed my mind about full citizenship for gay people was simply getting to know some. In high school in the late 1970s, I had a couple of classmates that I suspected were gay but none were openly so. When I encountered gay people in college, in medical school, and in the workplace, they represented the entire spectrum of humanity. Some were ordinary folk, with all the usual virtues and vices. But some were important parts of my life. In 2007, a year after I had voted against same-sex marriage, I became friends with a remarkable gay woman whom I will call Gina. One of the interesting parts of our relationship was that I didn’t know Gina was gay for several years after we met. I knew her as a lovely person who was a fully engaged listener. When I found out she was gay, there was no change in the way I thought about her. That, for me, was an important moment.