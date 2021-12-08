PAUL DEMARCO: How quickly American opinion can change for the better

I email my columns to a group of several dozen friends under the subject line “Civil Discourse.” I have enjoyed their responses, particularly one after my last column about the United Methodists Church’s conflict over gay clergy.
A longtime friend and fellow physician who lives on the other side of the country wrote, “I recall a conversation we had eons ago, about gay marriage; I thought you were against it. Am I incorrect in my recall?”
I had also forgotten the conversation but my dear friend is correct. My guess is that we talked about it in the mid-2000s when gay marriage referenda were in vogue as a way to spur voter turnout. Between 1998 and 2012 31 states passed constitutional amendments banning same-sex marriage. In 2006, just 15 years ago, the voters of South Carolina approved such a ban by a vote of 78% to 22%. I think I voted for the ban, although I’m not sure I recognized that it also banned civil unions, something I have never opposed.
The crux of my argument at the time was a comparison of the effect on society if everyone chose one or the other option. Monogamous heterosexual marriages that bear children can continue from generation to generation infinitely. If we all entered monogamous homosexual marriages, then humans would cease to exist in a generation (without the help of reproductive technology). It was a strong argument only in theory. The majority of any society will always be heterosexual — and then there’s the small detail of complete monogamy. The animating spirit of my position was to emphasize the unique strength of heterosexual marriage, which provides both male and female role models for children.
But, like many people over the past several decades, my heart has been warmed to the idea of gay marriage. It’s hard to argue against having two mommies or two daddies when about a quarter of American children live with only a single parent.
What changed my mind about full citizenship for gay people was simply getting to know some. In high school in the late 1970s, I had a couple of classmates that I suspected were gay but none were openly so. When I encountered gay people in college, in medical school, and in the workplace, they represented the entire spectrum of humanity. Some were ordinary folk, with all the usual virtues and vices. But some were important parts of my life. In 2007, a year after I had voted against same-sex marriage, I became friends with a remarkable gay woman whom I will call Gina. One of the interesting parts of our relationship was that I didn’t know Gina was gay for several years after we met. I knew her as a lovely person who was a fully engaged listener. When I found out she was gay, there was no change in the way I thought about her. That, for me, was an important moment.
As my understanding of gay marriage evolved, I had to overcome all of my religious experience, from the scriptures describing homosexuality as an abomination to the critique of the “gay lifestyle” as being incompatible with Christian teaching. Over the years, I’ve had a few church friends whom I thought were gay and who were superficially accepted by the congregation. But I have yet to see an openly gay couple in any church where I was a member.
I also had to go against the grain of some of my medical training. Physicians have for centuries viewed homosexuality as a pathology. Although the American Psychiatric Association removed the diagnosis of homosexuality from its list of mental disorders in 1973, during my medical training (which began in 1985) many physicians still stigmatized gay patients.
However, the more gay colleagues, friends and patients I met, the more I questioned anti-gay bias. Gina made it real. She was the first gay person with whom I had a deep friendship. Her compassion and wise advice sustained me through a months-long period of profound personal grief and earned her my everlasting gratitude.
I’m not the only one evolving. Like most changes for the better, our county’s shift in opinion is being driven by young people. More gay teens are coming out, which means many heterosexual teenagers have openly gay friends in high school and college. Diversity is seen by young adults as an attribute rather than a threat, a heartening trend of which Boomers like me should take notice.
I will leave you with two statistics that give me hope about our nation’s ability to continually perfect the union. Both are from Gallup polls conducted in the United States this year. They constitute a stunning reversal given that the last state amendment banning gay marriage passed easily in North Carolina less than a decade ago. First, approval of gay marriage has skyrocketed. In the 25-year span between 1996 and 2021, support for gay marriage has risen from 27% to 70%. Second, more gay people are able to live openly and without fear: 5.6% of U.S. adults (approximately 18 million) now identify as LGBT, up from 4.5% in 2017.
Thank you, LGBTQ community, for bearing with us and changing our minds. You’ve made us better citizens and America a better place.
Paul DeMarco is a physician who resides in Marion, SC. Reach him at pvdemarco@bellsouth.net. If you would like to be a part of the Civil Discourse community and receive his columns and occasional other writings, send him a request.