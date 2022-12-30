PAUL DEMARCO: How will the "Nones" find meaning at Christmas

According to surveys over the last decade, the number of people who claim no religious affiliation (the “nones”) continues to rise and has reached between 20-30%. Through the Christmas season I’ve been pondering the loss of influence of the church, particularly among young people. Christmas is simultaneously miraculous and tiresome. But for me, and I suspect for many folks brought up in the church, some of the best parts of the season are those associated with worship.

One of my family’s favorite traditions is our church’s short Christmas Eve service, held as night falls. At the end of the service, as the electric lights in the sanctuary are dimmed, the minister lights a small candle which is used to light candles that every member of the congregation is holding. As we pass the light, one to another, our faces are illuminated, the church brightens, and we sing “Silent Night.”

It is a quietly splendid moment of sacred repose, a chance to remember what is at the center of all our planning, cooking, buying and rushing about.

Whether or not you believe in the Christmas story, it is a beautiful tale. We can acknowledge its flaws-some would criticize it as reinforcing submissive gender roles (Mary, as the meek, obedient servant)-and still recognize its power. It’s the story of how God, the designer of the universe, chose to interact with the people he created.

Even if you don’t believe in God, I don’t think you are fully immune to this story. What you’ve chosen to believe is a theory (that can never be tested or proven) that out of nothing a big explosion that defies the laws of thermodynamics is The Answer. Next to that, the existence of God still seems plausible.

The magic of the story is the unexpected way in which God arrives. First century Jerusalem anticipated a warrior king as the Messiah. The story tells of a child born in the humblest of circumstances. Keep reading and you will discover he lived his life as a pacifist teacher and healer. He never raised a hand against his fellow man and then went unflinchingly to the cross. Whether or not you believe it, it’s compelling and instructive.

Outside of special services like those at Christmas and Easter, I’m worried the nones will miss the mundane but essential practice of confession and absolution that is part of ordinary worship.

It’s an indispensable part of the religious experience to look carefully at your life, recognize your faults and pledge to do better.

No other social institution-government, schools, sports, or media-focuses on seeking and receiving mercy. Indeed, our national dialogues seem characterized by the opposite-to focus on the perceived flaws of those who disagree and to attack them ceaselessly. Jesus, anticipating the milieu of Twitter by two millennia, chided, “Why do you see the speck in your neighbor’s eye, but do not notice the log in your own eye?”

I admire the nones for sending a message to us in the earlier generations who have made church unappealing. We have been complacent, we have focused too much on our own needs and not those of our communities. But the trouble is not with the institution of the church, which is sound.

Churches do a myriad of good things for those that attend them. Religious people are happier, have better health, stay married and live longer their irreligious counterparts. Church provides a place to form real, as opposed to online, friendships.

Most importantly, churches serve their neighbors-church programs for the poor, the hungry, the abused, the migrant, the sick and the imprisoned are legion.

If your only impression of the church is from the news, you likely have a warped opinion. The headlines about sexual abuse in the church are true but are not representative — they are very rare. Your children are much more likely to be in danger at home or at school than at church.

As us older Christians watch our sanctuaries slowly empty, some of us have become strident.

During a recent drive north on 1-95 from Manning to Florence my wife and I saw a series of evangelical billboards, bright yellow with large red letters.

One said, “I SAID…REPENT.” “Wow,” I said to her, “that seems unlikely to attract anyone to the church.”

She agreed and offered another option, “How about, ‘I love, I miss you, Come back.’” My wife is much more typical of the kind of person you will find in church than those who make the news for their terrible deeds.

This year, consider making a New Year’s resolution to visit a place of worship be it church, temple or mosque. Come with an open mind. Focus on what the church does more than what it says it believes, as deeds are the best barometer of actual beliefs.

I am confident you can find a community that will connect you with the divine, and make your life here on earth more meaningful.