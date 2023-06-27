I attended a Juneteenth event sponsored by Francis Marion University at its Performing Arts Center that featured a dialogue between Jim Clyburn and Maggie Glover.

Clyburn, a native of Sumter, participated in civil rights protests while a student at S.C. State in the early 1960s. He has represented South Carolina’s 6th District in the U.S. House of Representative since 1993. Glover, a native of Florence, is the first black woman ever to be elected to the South Carolina Senate, where she served from 1993 to 2003. Their conversation was facilitated by University of South Carolina history professor Bobby Donaldson.

There are few people better suited to teach us about the meaning of Juneteenth than Clyburn and Glover. When Donaldson asked Clyburn what he felt was the most important legacy of Juneteenth, he said, “It was a failure to communicate.”

The Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on January 1, 1863. It had the immediate effect of freeing tens of thousands of enslaved persons in those regions of the Confederacy where the U.S. Army was already in place. When the Civil War ended in April 1865, about 4 million more enslaved people were freed. Those in Texas (approximately 250,000) had to wait almost two months longer — they finally were liberated by Major General Gordon Granger’s proclamation, issued on June 19. One wonders how many more years it would have taken Texas’ slaveholders to reveal to their slaves that they were free. Left to their own devices, it might have been decades, since few slaves could read or write.

Much of the discussion on the FMU stage centered on how history is learned and communicated. We each have our own family history, much of which is handed down orally. Black people who are descendants of enslaved ancestors are at a significant disadvantage. Many do not know their true African name and researching one’s genealogy as the descendent of slaves is quite difficult. Many enslaved people were buried in unmarked graves, and cemetery records of those whose graves are marked are often nonexistent or incomplete.

Then there is our shared history, the events important enough that we as a nation feel all our children should be taught. Juneteenth’s lesson seems particularly relevant here. It’s much more difficult to hide information in 2023 than it was in 1865. However, like the Daughters of the Confederacy before them, who propagated the Lost Cause myth with monuments in the early 20th century, groups such as Moms for Liberty are working to prevent today’s students from learning about and grappling with our complicated and often heartbreaking racial history.

I think Clyburn’s description of Juneteenth as a failure to communicate is too generous. It was a deliberate attempt to hide essential information. White people have been attempting to conceal the truth from black people ever since we brought them, against their will, to the Americas. Once blacks were free and in need of education, many white Americans strove mightily to prevent schools from integrating, an effort that was successful into the middle part of the century. In response to the Brown v. Board decision in 1954, Southern whites developed a campaign of ever more intense “massive resistance.” In South Carolina, schools were not fully integrated until 1970.

That’s hard history. And there’s a mountain more like it: the Middle Passage, the ravages of slavery, the brief respite of Reconstruction that was crushed under the landslide of Jim Crow, redlining, White Citizens’ Councils, and innumerable personal acts of everyday racism that are woven into the story of America.

Many people who talk or write as I do get branded as “hating America,” which is ludicrous. I criticize America because I love her and want her to live up to her potential. I recognize that America is much more than our collective sins. We are the one of the world’s oldest and strongest democracies. We won two world wars and have, with our military strength, enforced a three-quarter-century-long period of relative peace on the planet.

For many, including my family, the American dream is real and ongoing. My paternal grandfather emigrated from Sicily through Ellis Island after World War I with less than a high school education. He settled in Brooklyn and made his living as a barber along with his wife, a bank clerk. His son, my father, became an attorney. I am a doctor. Both of my children are doctors. It is a remarkable, quintessential, and common American story. If my grandfather had stayed in Sicily none of it would have happened. But we also must acknowledge that if my grandfather, who was born in 1903, had been a black man in the South, none of it would have happened.

That is the message of Juneteenth — the devastating effects of intentionally shrouding the truth. We can and should celebrate the joy of those enslaved mothers and fathers who wept as they heard the news they were finally free on that day 158 years ago. But we also must reckon with haunting questions. Why had they not been freed sooner? How could they have been enslaved at all? What was in the minds and hearts of those that built this country that we allowed slavery and Jim Crow? Why do many of their descendants today remain comfortable with Juneteenth-like deceptions? Why are we unwilling to confront difficult truths about poverty, wealth inequality, inadequate education, mass incarceration and the like that are legacies of America’s centuries of racial injustice?