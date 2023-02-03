Related to this story

Most Popular

Pie on the porch

Pie on the porch

The sago palm, one of my favorite potted plants and one that I often like to use in landscape, comes in multiple colors. Not true, you say. We…

TOM POLAND: We need tree scholars

TOM POLAND: We need tree scholars

The January-February 2023 issue of South Carolina Wildlife magazine ran my story on Edgefield County’s Curryton Magnolia. The old tree’s close…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio