I read Michael Going’s latest column of March 15 (“The Sacred Sign of the Rainbow”) with interest. Michael objects to the “thievery” of the rainbow by the LGBTQ community. He castigates its use as a symbol of gay pride as a “blatant act of defiance and desecration” claiming that it is “almost unpardonable, abominable, and dishonoring to the Almighty.” I see it differently.

At this point, I expect you are poised to have one of two reactions to my column. You are ready to cheer me on as I pounce on Michael with the same ferocity with which he attacked the rainbow flag. Or you are ready to despise me as an example of the “woke” sexually immorality that threatens to destroy our culture. If you fit either of those descriptions, prepare to be disappointed.

To my friends in the LGBTQ community and their allies, know that I disagree strongly with Michael. But he is a fellow human being, a Christian brother, a citizen columnist colleague, and a Pee Dee neighbor. Our similarities as people overwhelm our differences of opinion. To those who agree with Michael and are ready to tune me out, stay with me. Consider what I have to say. We are not enemies.

Michael and I read the Bible differently. I recognize you have every right to prioritize his opinion over mine since he is a minister and I am not. Based on his column, he views the Bible as the infallible, inerrant word of God. He believes that God sent a great flood that wiped out all of humanity except for Noah’s clan. Once the waters receded, God sent a rainbow as a sign of a new covenant with His people.

I read the Bible as literature, much of which I believe is divinely inspired. But it is filtered through flawed, limited human authors. Some of the Bible is confusing and some of it is simply wrong. Of many examples, I will give one-Ephesians 6:5 “Slaves, obey your earthly masters with respect and fear, and with sincerity of heart, just as you would obey Christ.”

So here is this layman’s take on the story of Noah and the rainbow. There was no great flood (almost every geologist backs me up on this point). This story falls in line with flood myths that had been written and told for centuries before the Noah story. It is a way of trying to understand how a divine being or beings interact with their creation.

Like many Bible stories, this one is full of contradictions. Noah’s family, the best God could find on earth, immediately shows God just what He has wrought in his second attempt at civilization. In Genesis 9:17, the ark account ends with God saying to Noah about the rainbow, “This is the sign of the covenant I have established between me and all life on the earth.” Four verses later Noah “became drunk and lay uncovered inside his tent.” It is reassuring that God would choose someone as imperfect as Noah as the father of his new creation. He’s barely off the ark when he is found by his sons completely blitzed and naked. It tells me that God has a keen understanding of human frailty, an unending tolerance for our mistakes, and a bodacious sense of humor.

If you believe that men who love men or women who love women are reprobates warped by their sin and a danger to society, you have a right to your opinion. From that position, you have a couple of options. One is to try to completely shield yourself from the corrupting influence of gay people. Don’t listen to any music or consume any news, TV, movies, or social media produced by them. Don’t buy any products designed or services offered by them. I wish you luck. Or, more profitably, get to know a gay couple. Actively recruit gay people to your church so you can see who they really are. See if your opinion doesn’t change.

In my reading of Noah’s story, the rainbow is a sign of God’s new approach to humanity. This is the God of Love. Yes, there is still the God of Wrath who makes his presence known through the Old Testament (see, for example, Psalm 137). But here is our first glimpse of the God of Love who will later be personified in the New Testament in his Son, Jesus. In that light, the rainbow makes perfect sense as a symbol for gay and queer people.

If you like, you can cling to the few verses about homosexuality being an “abomination.” But, remember, God had much more to say about adultery than homosexuality-including that adulterers be put to death. Consider the possibility that these warnings come from a different time and were written by men who had little understanding of psychology and human relations. If, like Michael, you are so willing to denigrate homosexuals, why not adulterers, who receive much more biblical condemnation?

I have a brand new decal on my car’s back glass with a version of the rainbow flag. It advertises a new LGBTQIA+ advocacy group in our region called Pee Dee Equality. If you want to join me in supporting that organization (and if you are interested in a rainbow decal), please email me.