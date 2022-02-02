PAUL DEMARCO: Why not Pence?

It’s a question I pose seriously to my fellow citizens who plan to vote for Donald Trump if he runs again. Let’s ignore the personalities for a moment and compare two theoretical candidates. We will stipulate that our two candidate’s policy positions are indistinguishable. Candidate A is a handsome, trim, 62-year-old former governor who has led a virtuous life. He has been married to a Midwestern schoolteacher for 36 years. He is so faithful that he will not dine alone with another woman to avoid the appearance of impropriety. He is a devout, Bible-believing Christian. He’s measured in his responses and disagrees agreeably. He has pets, including dogs, cats, and rabbits. Candidate B is a 75-year-old businessman who is not as handsome or trim. Even his most ardent supporters acknowledge he can be mean-spirited and crass. He has been thrice married and is alleged to have had several affairs. He has been recorded making profoundly misogynistic remarks. His business record is checkered. A number of his enterprises including an airline, a private university, a mortgage company, and multiple casinos have gone bankrupt. He’s one of only a few men to ever be featured on the cover of Playboy magazine. He has no pets.