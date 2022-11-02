Paul DeMarco: Why the Big Lie Won’t Go Away

I’m no psychologist but I’m about to dazzle you with my favorite fancy psychological term: outgroup homogeneity bias. It’s something to which all of us are susceptible and it helps explain why there are so many supposed adherents to the Big Lie.

Outgroup homogeneity bias is the perception that people in the in-group (“us’) are diverse individuals with well-rounded lives while those in the out-group (“them”) are a monolith whose lives and thoughts are indistinguishable.

Sports offers a glimpse into the power of OHB. I was not in attendance at South Carolina’s most recent drubbing by Georgia but walking out after a similar loss I have heard someone say, “Those Georgia fans are the worst!” There was then a dejected murmur of agreement amongst the clump of Gamecock faithful that surrounded me. I was with my tribe, all of us decked out in carefully selected Gamecock gear expressing our individual tastes. We were glad to support the notion that the whole of Bulldog nation was “the worst.” I suspect many of us had friends who were proud Georgia alumni and fine people. However, none of us used this moment to interject, “Uh, actually, I know a Georgia fan who’s a really good person.”

OHB is one of the most important explanations for why polls tell us that so many Republicans adhere to the lie that Trump won the 2020 election. By insisting that he won, Trump made acceptance of the lie a litmus test and forced a gratuitous us vs. them dichotomy. Trump has intertwined fear of the “radical left” with the proposition that the election was stolen from him by this same group. He has forced his followers to accept his world view or be branded as disloyal. Thousands of Republicans have attended rallies at which he rails against the Myth of the Rigged Election; millions more hear his complaints as amplified by conservative media.

It’s important to remember that this choice was not inevitable. Trump could have done what every losing presidential candidate in American history before him has done by admitting defeat and wishing his opponent success as the county’s leader. He could have changed his tone and tried to win over independents and disaffected Democrats. It would have made him a stronger candidate in 2024. But his maladapted personality would not allow him that moment of humility. He has stoked OHB to a greater degree than any other political figure. You are either with him or against him. If you are against him then you are a dangerous, corrupt, and unpatriotic socialist robot.

However, when I talk with my conservative friends about this, I sense how tenuous their belief in widespread election fraud is. I have many conservative friends and just like my progressive friends, most of them are good people. I have one conservative friend with whom I talk politics. He’s a smart businessman, a pillar of the community, and studies politics more closely than I. We text regularly about the issues of the day. When the topic of the Big Lie comes up, he bobs and weaves, talking about “irregularities” and “anomalies” and “inconsistencies.” I asked him point-blank recently to concisely describe how he believes the election was stolen. His response was “(My answer) would be longer than you would like.” I told him I would read whatever he sent me. I haven’t heard back and don’t expect to.

So many Republican claims of fraud about the election have been trafficked it’s hard to keep track. Among the most persistent have been Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani’s contention that Dominion voting machines were hacked (the pair is being sued by Dominion for defamation); allegations of state voter fraud (the Arizona Cyber Ninjas audit actually showed that Trump lost by several hundred more votes than the original Arizona count and Cyber Ninjas has declared bankruptcy); and Dinesh D’Souza’s discredited film “2000 Mules” (a man falsely accused of being a mule in the film-he was dropping off ballots for members of his family- is suing D’Souza). It’s a mish-mash of disproven, unsupported, or disconnected supposition that dissolves under scrutiny. Despite two years of intense efforts by conservative politicians and media, no one has produced a shred of credible evidence of meaningful fraud.

Recognizing and guarding against OHB is a much-needed strategy for preserving our democracy. Trump is doing his best to weaponize OHB. Fortunately, he is an outlier whose influence is waning. We are unlikely to see another president with his combination of narcissism, shamelessness, and lack of decency.

To strengthen our democratic institutions, we must elect leaders who don’t exploit our natural tendency for OHB. Beware of any politician who coaxes you to fear and hate members of the other political party. Workplaces, main streets, stores, churches, and stadiums fill peacefully and productively with Americans of wide-ranging beliefs and political philosophies. We see our co-workers, business owners, customers and neighbors as individuals who have lives and families they care about and that we also come to care about as we get to know them. The fact that they support another candidate should not negate that.