PETER ROFF: Defending Joe Manchin

In Washington, tax dollars get tossed around like Monopoly money, especially in times of crisis when politicians start talking about the need to expand the social safety net.

During the worst parts of the pandemic, the political crowd couldn’t act fast enough to get money out the door, but they gave little to no thought about where it might end up. That’s a problem. We now know that close to $100 billion in emergency relief meant for those thrown out of work by the lockdowns ended up in the pockets of fraudsters.

Unfortunately, that’s not the exception that proves the rule — it’s the rule. Congressmen, senators, even presidents use our tax dollars to buy votes from favored constituencies, often without considering the effect that spending will have. Call them the unintended consequences of the government’s largess, which often goes unexplored.

Congressional inquiries are generally ineffectual. The bureaucrats won’t tell Congress about their failures, which the politicians who funded them are happy to have them covered up. But that’s not the sole reason tax dollars are wasted. The way Washington spends your money is problematic from the start.