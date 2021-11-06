PETER ROFF: Drug price controls will always be a bad idea

One plan that was recently floated used tax penalties on drug companies to raise an estimated $581 billion over ten years, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Now the White House is talking about repealing the Trump Administration rebate rule which, it says, will raise $145 billion. Other proposals, similar in nature, are sure to come because what this is all about isn’t cheaper pharmaceuticals but the control of the U.S. healthcare system.

Another bill, the “Lowering Prices Through Fair Drug Price Negotiation Act,” would have been a money loser between 2021 and 2023, CBO said, then would raise revenues money between 2027 and 2030. Paying massive for new spending today on the promise of higher revenues seven to ten years down the line is the kind of Washington gimmick that helped get the nation into its current fiscal mess.

The CBO also found the proposed tax penalties in the original bill would encourage drug companies to pull drugs from U.S. markets as an avoidance measure. An excise tax on zero sales raises zero revenue. Markets are dynamic even if the analysis isn’t. It’s a plan envisioned only by the kind of person who wanted to fail just to propose a fix leading to the nationalization of an entire industry.