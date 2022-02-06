PETER ROFF: The American labor movement is killing itself

For ten days, members of the union sat at home or marched on a picket line while Local 7 President Kim Cordova continued to collect her $200,000+ annual salary while promising she would get a better deal.

The offer eventually a majority of Local 7 members accepted appears to include many of the same proposals Cordova called “concessionary” days earlier, according to the World Socialist website. That same week, Sanders hosted a virtual panel that amounted to little more than “damage control for the union” and praising Cordova’s leadership.

If this doesn’t seem fair, it’s because it isn’t. But it’s been happening repeatedly as union bosses like Cordova choose what’s good for the union and herself over what’s good for the workers. In the 1960s, the leaders of the newspaper unions in New York City allowed a handful of dailies to shutter rather than concede to concessions that would have kept them alive and kept people on the job. During the Obama presidency, the unions vetoed a plan by a private sector entrepreneur bidding to take the Saturn brand off the hands of General Motors as long as he could run it as a non-union company. Again, the union survived but the workers didn’t.

The politicians like Biden and Sanders who say the labor movement is dying need to face up to the fact it’s union leaders like Cordova who are killing it. It’s not murder. It’s suicide.

Peter Roff is a former UPI and U.S. News & World Report columnist who is now affiliated with several Washington-D.C.-based public policy organizations. Contact Roff at RoffColumns@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter @PeterRoff.