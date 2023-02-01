Pie on the porch

The sago palm, one of my favorite potted plants and one that I often like to use in landscape, comes in multiple colors. Not true, you say. Well, just have a look at mine. The early fall icy blast from the center of the Arctic Tundra way north of Canada and a few miles south of Santa’s North Pole proved that palms in South Carolina will change colors if it’s cold enough long enough.

My preferred color is the emerald green the plants’ foliage exhibited when they arrived from the nursery. It’s been a few years since a deep freeze lasting for what seemed like forever, had assaulted and morphed my sago palms, turning them into a variegated variety, half green with golden tips. Oh, but Mother Nature was not done. A few mornings later the sun burst forth with golden rays that streamed down on the plants, which had experienced a further transformation into a straw/wheat color. It was almost blinding the way the sun seemed to be focusing on the plants.

Plant transformation was not the only result of the cold. The chilling infections took a toll on my husband and me as well. First came the sniffles and runny nose. There was fatigue and an attitude change. Let’s not forget the backache. We just didn’t feel good. We skipped a couple of holiday family functions just because we didn’t want to deal with Old Man Winter.

It gets worse. As hard as we tried to stay at multiple arm’s length from COVID we discovered that it found its way to us. Initial shots, three boosters, masks, and sanitizers in the end did not save us from being the sickest we have ever been.

There was an outpouring of help from family and friends throughout this whole period. We felt guilty about skipping holiday functions, but family sent food and desserts as a way of saying we understand, and we care. Phone calls doing welfare checks poured in. Neighbors on both sides offered help and assistance with getting the trash to the street and offering to do errands should we need them. Let’s not forget about the prayers. At least one prayer must have gotten through as we are recovering, and our attitudes have improved.

All through my life I have found that sometimes a small thing has the power to allow one to see things differently. I credit our many family members, our friends, and wonderful neighbors with attacking us with good will and encouragement. Plying us with food and goodies need not be underestimated either. However, the turning point came as I opened the blinds one morning to see if the world looked any different.

There was something on a wicker chair on the back porch near the door. The size and shape triggered recognition. I knew what it was, but I didn’t know how it got there. Suddenly I didn’t care if my sagos were brown and dead. Let the cold and its misery reign on. I’ll just go stand by the fire in the fireplace to warm up. Unexpectedly I realized that the worst of our illnesses were behind us, and recovery was looming bright.

The sudden heartfelt change was coming from a small thing sitting in a chair by the door. There was a pie on the porch.

It turns out Cousin Kayle, before daylight that morning, had delivered a French silk chocolate pie because he had us on his mind and he cared.

I yelled to my husband, “There’s a pie on the porch!”