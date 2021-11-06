RICH MANIERI: A winning idea for Americans and their dogs

“I hate when I am on the phone and both [dogs] start barking and running to the door!”

I feel you.

“[My dog] not only barks at tv doorbells, he stops what he is doing and barks at dogs on tv.”

Been there.

“Those commercials with doorbells sound so real that one night my husband jumped up & went to the door.”

I have not been able to confirm reports that the lady’s husband later chased the mailman down the street.

Need I continue?

Let me pause here because I know that following the publishing of this piece, I will get an email from some know-it-all who will point out that dogs can be trained not to bark at the doorbell. So, whoever you are, I will save you the trouble and write the email for you.

Dear Moron:

If you knew anything about dogs, you would train your dog not to bark at the doorbell. That’s what I did. Rather than wasting your time writing about it, why don’t you spend some time training those dogs?

I guess I should respond.

Dear Humorless: