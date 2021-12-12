RICHARD ECKSTROM: High government travel costs should be a thing of the past

State government travel costs plunged in fiscal year 2021. That’s good news. To be sure, it’s because of the pandemic. But if it can be done one year, there’s no reason it can’t be done every year.

I’ve long pushed for common-sense limits on publicly-funded travel. State agencies spend tens of millions of dollars each year on travel to conferences, workshops and retreats, as well as the related costs of meals, lodging and event registration fees. These costs help balloon agency budgets and collectively add to the burden placed on taxpayers, and their value to the public has always been difficult to size up.

Certainly, there are public officials who must travel to carry out their duties. And there are times when it can pay off in tangible ways, such as recruiting new industry.

But a lot of government travel is simply unnecessary – especially now, in a day and age of internet streaming and video-conferencing. Plane tickets are increasingly a frivolous expense. And there’s apparently a strong temptation to travel in extravagance when it’s on the public dime. You may have heard accounts of politicians attending “conferences” of some sort in needlessly far-flung, vacation-type destinations.