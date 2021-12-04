RICHARD ECKSTROM: SC a national leader on timely financial reporting

That’s a shame, because timely financial reporting is critical to good government. It promotes transparency and accountability. It allows government budget officials — who need reliable numbers from the financial report to put together the next year’s budget — adequate flexibility and planning time. It makes it easier to detect mismanagement and head off potential problems. If fiscal trouble is ahead, an early heads-up is certainly beneficial.

Getting reports out promptly is a service to investors, who are among the most eager to get a hold of them each year. It gives them more time to analyze the information and make informed decisions. Tardy financials could give would-be investors pause.

And timeliness is a factor that ratings agencies consider when setting government credit ratings — which is to say, it potentially impacts how much we pay to borrow for things like roads and schools.