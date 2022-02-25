RICHARD ECKSTROM: The president must start taking inflation seriously

The White House spent much of last year downplaying the threat of inflation – even as most of us could see the price hikes in our grocery receipts and at the gas pump. When prices rose too sharply to be ignored, the White House spun it as “transitory,” or temporary, inflation brought on by pandemic-related crimps in supply chains. But that ignores the role that printing trillions of dollars in the name of “pandemic relief” played in creating a surge in consumer demand, thus feeding inflation. (Increasing the amount of money circulating in an economy relative to the amount of goods and services available for purchase is a recipe for inflation – and not the temporary kind.)