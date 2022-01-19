Ruminations
One of the greatest days of my life took place on Feb. 4, 2021. My first grandchild was born, E’Lisha Noelle Rouse. I am going to devote and dedicate my article today to expressing the joy and pleasure that her birth and arrival have brought to me.
Jay Jordan has been in the state House working for our area for the last seven years. However, I don’t consider him a politician in the normal…
When I opened the refrigerator door, I found myself starring at recycled Cool Whip bowls. There were three of the Cool Whip brands, a Food Lion whipped topping bowl, an extra-large Country Crock butter container, a large red plastic bowl that once contained Christmas sugar cookies, and some Zip Lock plastic containers with contents unknown.
For some reason the New Year made me think of the the 3 Bs for improvement — no, not Build Back Better, but rather, Brains, Beauty and Brawn.
For a teenager in the 1970s, the Boy Scout Handbook offered an escape into a practical world that provided answers to lots of things for a young, curious mind: how to tie knots, start campfires, safely hike and camp in the woods, use a compass, identify trees and track animals. Manuals for merit badges provided more detailed information on everything from survival to citizenship. (In my view, the Boy Scouts’ three merit badge manuals on citizenship – for the community, nation and world – are better than the civics materials provided in school.)
Hypocrisy and lies from politicians are so rampant in Washington that hardly anyone pays them much attention anymore. Perhaps that is why our cynicism about so many things political deepens and distrust of our institutions is pervasive.
Florence needs Jordan as senator
This state Senate race is a very passionate one for both candidates and their supporters. But it is beginning to incite sides in the Republica…
Will the last Black person to leave Chicago please turn out the lights?
Last week, a Lafayette, Louisiana, judge resigned from her position after she and members of her family appeared to hurl vile racist slurs on camera.