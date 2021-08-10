Ruminations

I have left orders to be awakened at any time in case of national emergency, even if I’m in a cabinet meeting.
— Ronald Reagan
Among the richest natural resources in South Carolina is our land. It is beautiful. It is fertile. And, if managed with an eye to the future, it can work for landowners, birds and generations to come, thanks in part to a program known as My SC Woods.
Today, I will share with you what it means to be Black in America (from my perspective).
President Joe Biden and his team were beginning to sound noticeably nervous about falling short of his national goal to administer at least one vaccine dose to 70% of adult Americans by July 4. But now, with an apparent assist from the deadly delta variant, they made it.
Just to let junior golfers know that us old-timers still remember our junior days, let me tell you about a David and Goliath scenario for this writer that came early in his golfing life.
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)
The Morning News has recently published a number of well-written and informative articles regarding the current status of the COVID pandemic from local, state and national perspectives. Particularly relevant was the article on vaccine myths and facts (Tuesday, Aug. 3, page A8).
They have been called many things: amoebas, spineless cowards, weaklings and other names not suitable for print in a family newspaper.
Semantics are important for how we communicate and define issues. One who controls words controls the narrative.
As radical supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, I was taken by an odd sense of deja vu turned on its head.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Health Centers (CHCs) have been key to ensuring everyone can access affordable, quality health care, during and beyond the pandemic. They are locally run yet part of a national network serving almost 30 million people nationwide.
