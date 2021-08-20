Ruminations

More than 10,000 South Carolinians have died in the past year and a half from COVID-19. With the availability of incredibly effective vaccines and the common-sense step of wearing masks in crowded places, we have the tools to win the COVID War.
When I hear stories about illness, I often imagine that I am the physician for the sick person being described. So when I read about people who decline the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19, I envision them sitting with me in one of my exam rooms.
It’s time to get medical facts that are not on talking points. The article of Aug. 3 reprinted on page A8 in the Morning News from the L.A. Times listed myths and facts about COVID. Simply reverse the columns for more accuracy.
I read with enthusiasm about the new Florence football stadiums in the Morning News, and I am truly happy and appreciate the efforts of all involved in bringing these much-needed improvements to our schools.