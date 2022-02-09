STEPHEN IMBEAU: Haifa's outdoor life is appealing

The name has evolved over the years from Canaanite, Latin and Persian/Arabic, probably meaning “fruit/sumak” or “near the seashore”; the Greeks and Jews say the name might have come from Caiaphas. It became a more important industrial and port city in the late Muslim or near modern era starting from about 1750. Part of its multicultural heritage reflects forward to today and helps to explain its free spirit and vibrant sense of community. It has been ruled by Canaanites, Israelites, Phoenicians, Greeks, Romans, Ottomans, Egyptians, the British and now the Israelites again. The city itself over the years was home to large populations of Syrians and Turks, then Crusaders mostly Germans and French (you can still explore the German Colony and nearby Muslim markets), then the Bahai, then the early major Jewish migrations from North Africa, Turkey and Romania and then from Central Europe; so that even the Jewish populations in Haifa are diverse. Without intent, Haifa became a truly international city; it’s common to walk along and hear three or four languages, all from the locals. But all this diversity did not prevent the chaos of the times during the end of the British Mandate and the establishment of the Jewish state, as there were shelling and bombings into and within Haifa. The Jewish leaders in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv were trying to drive the Arabs and Bahai out of Haifa while the locals, including even the mayor, were working overtime to keep them. Much of this conflict has been forgotten or forgiven. The Bahai have become an important part of the city, both with real estate and influence and as a tourist draw, and even the Catholic Carmelite Monastery on Mt. Carmel is a tourist draw. Only once did I see hostility, with an Arab waitress at one of the many beach restaurants that line the ocean, who yelled at us dumb Americans, not knowing some of us understood her insults and tropes – by the way the food was great, just not the waitress’ prejudice.