STEPHEN IMBEAU: Much to see, do in Jerusalem

The area of the modern Government complex is carved out of a hillside, called “the Givat Ram;” and is quite grand. Several of its buildings are the most spectacular in the City including the Supreme Court and the Knesset (like our Congress, but only the House) with its giant outdoor Menorah. Other buildings include three Agencies, the first was the Ministry of the Interior, and office space for support staff. A new project will add a few high rise buildings to the complex. Much of the Government Complex was developed with private money, the most prominent from the Rothschild family; most of the buildings have been expanded over the years. The buildings are open to the public on most weekends or by private tour. The Prime Minister lives in a fashionable upper class neighborhood, not far away; the President’s Palace is several miles away. Interestingly, looming nearby is the impressive Bank of Israel.

Across the street from the Government Complex is the magnificent Museum Complex and its extraordinary Shrine of the Book, which is shaped as the urns wherein were found the Dead Sea Scrolls. On the other side is the Hebrew University and its famous gardens. The main buildings of the Museum Complex also include the Israel Museum. Expect to spend all day here. Probably start in the Israel Museum: the story of the Hebrew/Jewish people from antiquity with wings dedicated to archeology, Herod’s temple (wonderful model of the Old City and the Temple), Fine Arts, Jewish Culture, the Youth and the outside Art Garden. The emphasis is on Jewish artists, of course, such as Marc Chagall, Abel Pann and Aeruven Rubin, but there are some important European pieces here, too by Picasso, Rodin, Rembrandt and Pissarro. Life size mockups of homes and synagogues are scattered throughout the complex with important personal pieces of everyday life. The museum’s collection of modern art is the best in all Israel as is its international collection of Torah scrolls. Be awe struck by the Shrine of the Book, and don’t be embarrassed by a tear or two as you recall Jewish history, many before you have shed such (about 1 million visitors per year), remembering that in the 1800’s German Higher Criticism created the popular belief that the last half of the Book of Isaiah was written over the first three hundred years of Christianity, long after Jesus: Wrong! A sheppard boy flung a few pebbles into a Quram cave in 1947 and uncovered a huge collection of manuscripts from before the time of Jesus, carefully preserved in pottery jars, and you guessed it: including the ancient Book of Isaiah and no less than the modern version. Ironically, mixed in were shopping lists, Roman orders, and letters back and forth from Rome to Jerusalem and the still mysterious Copper Scroll (which some believe outlines the location of the Arc of the Covenant, hidden from about 680 BC).