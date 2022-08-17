STEPHEN IMBEAU: Rio is a great city with lots of hustle and bustle

Rio is the second largest City in Brazil and South America’s number one tourist spot.

I have been there three times; it is a Great City and I love it. I love its hustle/bustle, its ambiance of joy and its ocean side flavor and smells. You can feel excitement in the air.

Plus, we have lifelong friends there, enjoined since my residency days in Madison, Wisconsin.

Rio bears designation as a World Heritage site, a Cultural Landscape City and one of the New Seven Modern Wonders of the World. The locals like to call it the Marvelous City.

Rio is much too large to walk – you will need cabs/Ubers or public transport. Despite common misperception, it’s actually safe, in fact the safest large city in the Americas despite the barrios and favelas (about 25% of the city lives in poverty).

Let’s start our tour from a hilltop, either Sugar Loaf or Mt. Corcovado and the statue of Christ the Redeemer; combined sites, expect to spend at least a half day, but remember these two sites are the classic landmarks, maybe even the world’s image of Rio. Photos are a must. Use a cab or Uber or rent a car. Public transport including a recently expanded subway system is good, but will leave you a long walk, and still, you will need the gondola or cog train or the newer elevators and escalators.

The statue, designed by Brazilian Heitor de Silva Costa and Frenchman Albert Caquot and sculpted by Frenchman Paul Landwoski and Romanian Gheorghe Leonida stands guard to the Tijuca National Park (the city is also very proud of their White Rock Forest) atop the 2,300 foot hill, constructed of reinforced concrete beginning in 1922 taking nine years, standing at 98 feet with a 26 foot pedestal; the arms stretch out 92 feet.

Over the years it has suffered vandalism, lighting strikes and fires and has been restored or strengthened several times. A competing statue is now underway in nearby Encantado.

The statue can be seen from all around the city and is an enduring worldwide symbol of Rio and peace.

Sugarloaf rises abruptly from Guanabana Bay to 1,300 feet, a granite and quartz monolith; final access is by two cable gondolas. The views are marvelous.

Construction of gondola stations to its crest was begun in 1910 with improvements along the way.

Turn to the north from the mountain attractions to visit the Metropolitan Theater, the old Aqueduct, the neighborhoods of Lapa and Santa Teresa, the old Catete State Palace now a museum, the Laranjeriras Palace, and the huge Maracanã soccer complex.

Soccer is a huge sport in Brazil, the national pastime, played from April to November. Brazil last won the World Cup in 2014 and Olympic Gold in 2016 and 2020. Pele probably remains their most famous player.

The neighborhoods are characterized by music, food, fascinating architecture and brilliant colors . Be sure to visit at night for samba dancing, the bossa nova and caipirinhas (famous Brazilian fruit drink). The caipirinha may be Brazil’s most famous citizen, made with cachaca (from sugarcane) alcohol, sugar and lemon/lime.

Turn from the mountain attractions south to the Botanical Gardens, the Copacabana Fort and the marvelous beaches.

The weather is almost always gorgeous and along with seaside cafes and bars. But do not take along any money or valuables if you swim or sunbath.

Nightlife never ends along these beaches, and they are almost impassible at Carnival (the four days before Lent) and other festivals, some ancient and pagan. The Botanical Gardens are expansive and include a famous Japanese Tea Garden, over 600 orchid varieties and an art museum. Rio in general has a huge amount of green space and parks.

My favorite restaurant in Rio is one you probably can’t get into, the elegant Leblon condo of Mario and Sheila. But they also took us out on the town to tour the mountain parks and tourist sites and to the restaurants of the Copacabana Palace Hotel and the Rio de Janeiro Paissandu Club (founded by an Englishman in 1905 as a cricket sports club, still requiring left sided driving within its walls). I have also enjoyed the Ipanema Inn and the Tia Palmira restaurants.

On one trip I went down the coast to the wonderful Angra dos Reis for an allergy convention as a speaker; there, thru Mario and Sheila, I met famed Brazilian plastic surgeon Ivo Pitanguy who took us on an island tour aboard his 80 foot yacht.

Adeus