The California crime wave

My daughter has a nice little house in a safe neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley.

Until recently she never really had to worry about crime or her personal safety.

But now suburban places like hers in Northern California and Southern California are being hit by a crime wave that has never hit them before.

As you’ve seen on national TV, “smash-and-grab” gangs are hitting shopping malls like the one near her – the same one I often take my granddaughters to.

And now there are even young thugs who’ll follow you home from the mall and break into your house.

It’s no wonder my daughter is afraid to go out to her mailbox in the dark by herself.

She’s not alone. Many people in the multi-troubled state of California are living in fear.

It is bad enough that for almost two years the Democrats in charge of the state government have used the war on COVID as an excuse to expand their powers and abuse us with strict lockdowns, school closings and mandates.