The Second Greatest Generation

Did you realize that 2021 was the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving? I wonder why so little or nothing was made of that, even though we still faithfully celebrate Thanksgiving each year? I’ll let you ponder that omission.

I would, however, like to expound on a second anniversary that was basically overlooked in 2021 — the 75th Anniversary of the “Post WWII Baby Boom” that began in May of 1946. As I have said before, and I still don’t know for sure, but I might have been the very first baby-boomer, having been born that particular May. It is from that platform of seniority that I now hold forth on the illustrious lifespan of the oldest baby boomers, today’s 75-year-olds.

The first baby boomers

When I look back I see us as toddlers in the Post-Depression and Post-WWII years of the late 1940s. Things were still economically tight immediately after those previous 15 or so years of austerity. It was a time for economic growth, but careful, frugal growth.

The upshot is that we first boomers were highly influenced by the difficult years that preceded our birth, not just the years of explosive development that were to follow.

The go-go years of the 1950s