The Second Greatest Generation

Did you realize that 2021 was the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving? I wonder why so little or nothing was made of that, even though we still faithfully celebrate Thanksgiving each year? I’ll let you ponder that omission.
I would, however, like to expound on a second anniversary that was basically overlooked in 2021 — the 75th Anniversary of the “Post WWII Baby Boom” that began in May of 1946. As I have said before, and I still don’t know for sure, but I might have been the very first baby-boomer, having been born that particular May. It is from that platform of seniority that I now hold forth on the illustrious lifespan of the oldest baby boomers, today’s 75-year-olds.
The first baby boomers
When I look back I see us as toddlers in the Post-Depression and Post-WWII years of the late 1940s. Things were still economically tight immediately after those previous 15 or so years of austerity. It was a time for economic growth, but careful, frugal growth.
The upshot is that we first boomers were highly influenced by the difficult years that preceded our birth, not just the years of explosive development that were to follow.
The go-go years of the 1950s
The first president we really knew was Eisenhower. He was like a grandfather for us kids, and when his two terms were up, it was like, “What are we going to do now without a leader?”
For us Catholics, Pope Pius XII was kind of the same. And when he died about the same time Ike went out of office, stability seemed shot, which actually came to fruition in the very unstable years that followed in the 1960s.
But, before we go there, the 1950s were quite a time, with the beginning of rock and roll music, television coming into its own, classic cars making the scene and air travel becoming more prevalent. New states were coming into the union, the Interstate Highway System was being built, and the West was really opening up.
Meanwhile, we initial baby boomers were graduating from elementary school and entering the tumultuous teenage years, just when the country was getting equally tumultuous.
The turbulent 1960s
As we all know, the 1960s brought the worst and the best of our days. The first blow was the JFK assassination, followed by those of Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy. Vietnam was unfolding in a distressing direction, taking so many baby-boomer lives, while forever changing the lives of so many others.
The passing of civil-rights legislation and the landing on the moon were highlights of the infamous decade. The introduction of recreational drugs to our society was another downer.
Where were the baby boomers? In high school and college, trying to find their way through the wild times — which they were also, in part, creating. They were also going off to war, avoiding war, going to graduate school and entering young adulthood by the end of the decade.
The 1970s malaise
With the 1970s came the way-too-gradual ending of the Vietnam War under President Nixon; but, at least, it was over. However, drama was not to cease, thanks to the Watergate scandal that brought down Nixon, the Arab Oil Embargo, two assassination attempts on President Ford, and President Carter’s Iran hostage crisis and double-digit inflation.
On the other hand, iconic figures were dominating sports like Hank Arron, Jack Nicklaus, Muhammad Ali, Pete Rose, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Mark Spitz, Pele, Nadia Comăneci and, last but not least, Secretariat!
We oldest boomers witnessed in the 1970s some of the greatest moments in sports, with records that still stand nearly 50 years later.
It was during the 1970s that the oldest baby boomers were the first to promote regular, year-round exercise, like jogging. Prior to that, most young people just exercised when forced to get in shape for their particular athletic season.
The resilient 1980s
The 1980s brought the emergence of the computer age, that had been brewing for the last couple of decades. But it took 1955 baby boomers, Gates and Jobs, to bring it to our everyday personal use.
Meanwhile, Reagan was pulling us out of the malaise of the 1970s, and the space shuttle was carrying us regularly into space.
Where were the boomers? Entering politics and engineering and serving on those space shuttle crews!
The quietly productive 1990s
The oldest boomers were now in charge, claiming three of the next four presidencies.
The 1990s under Clinton were embarrassing at times; but they were quietly productive years for the country, with a rip-roaring economy, stock market and “dot-com bubble.”
The internet was full-speed ahead, and most people had cable television and a computer in their homes. Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky were taking no prisoners in their respective sports. And we were all warily awaiting the uncertain turn of the century.
The unsettling 2000s
The 2000s began with the “dot-com bubble” bursting, a real estate crash, and the infamous terrorist attack on the Twin Towers, where many baby boomers in their prime working years perished. This was followed by unwinnable wars, a couple of gut-wrenching drops in the stock market, and the election of our first black president.
Where were the boomers? In their years of highest earnings and influence, while at the same time watching their retirement savings fritter away.
The recovering 2010s
The 2010s saw the first baby boomers retiring in droves, if they could afford it after the economic debacle of 2008.
Baby-boomer Trump followed Obama to the presidency with a controversial term in office, which included a booming economy and stock market. That all came to a screeching halt with the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now trying to find its footing in the “new normal” of the 2020s.
Concluding observations
Comparing the first 25 years of the oldest baby boomers and now the last 25 years coming up, some boomers matured earlier than others, and, not surprisingly, some are dying sooner than others.
Some will leave with their OEM parts intact, while others are accumulating an assortment of artificial joints and limbs that might slow the TSA check-in process at the Pearly Gates.
Some have found religion, while others have lost it. Many have given up drinking, while others still enjoy cocktail hour each evening. Most probably weigh more than they should; but some are working hard to stay in, or get back into, some kind of respectable shape.
Thanks to electronic communication, baby boomers are reconnecting with more and more of their old friends as each day passes. This is a real blessing that older generations did not have. And the ability to word-process and easily correct your spelling makes communication more intelligible and more likely to occur.
It’s been quite a ride. I’ll let others decide, however, as to whether or not the 1946-64 Baby Boomers are the Second Greatest Generation.
Dr. Tom Dorsel is professor emeritus at FMU and a clinical/sport psychologist. His best-selling book is “GOLF: The Mental Game.” Find him on Facebook or at Dorsel.com.