THE WAY THINGS USED TO BE: When radio was new

We didn’t get a television until I was in my teens, but we always had a radio.

My earliest memory of a radio is of one that had a wire antenna that Mama ran through a window to the outside. The only stations on the air were AM outlets, I think. I don’t think there were any FM stations then.

When the atmospherics were just right, you could pull in a station from Wheeling, West Virginia, a powerhouse broadcaster.

I remember some of the performers: Eddy Arnold, Marty Robbins, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Perry Como, Patti Page, Patsy Cline, Dinah Shore, Doris Day. I don’t remember Elton Britt, but he was big in the 1940s, and I would bet some of his songs were still being played in the ’50s.

To country folk, radio personalities were like neighbors or part of the family.

— John Rains