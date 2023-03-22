Easter is a time of rebirth, more specifically, resurrection. Over the course of a lifetime, we die to many things, only to be reborn or resurrected into others; and it all starts very early as a fetus “dies” to its intra-uterine surroundings, only to emerge resurrected as an infant into its mother’s arms.

The following is a wonderful metaphor that has been adapted and circulated around the Internet for some time. With each adaptation it only gets better, and I hope I haven’t jinxed that by taking the liberty to add my own little elements. Since I have only recently come across this thought-provoking piece, I thought you might not have seen it either. So, here it is.

Please note: Despite the opening reference to babies in the womb, this has nothing to do with abortion, politics, child rearing or health care. Therefore, be sure to read to its surprising conclusion:

A compelling discussion

In a mother’s womb were two babies. One asked the other: “Do you believe in life after delivery?” The other replied, “Why, of course. There has to be something after delivery. Maybe we are here to prepare ourselves for what we will be later.” “Nonsense,” said the first. “There is no life after delivery. What kind of life would that be?”

The second said, “I don’t know, but there will be more light than here. Maybe we will walk with our legs and eat with our mouths. Maybe we will have other senses that we can’t understand now.” The first replied, “That is absurd. Walking is impossible. And eating with our mouths? Ridiculous! The umbilical cord supplies nutrition and everything we need.” The second came back, “But the umbilical cord is so short. Maybe we won’t need it anymore? We could be free of the limitations of this intra-uterine world we currently inhabit.”

But the first went on: “Life after delivery is to be logically excluded,” The second insisted, “Well I think there is something and maybe it’s different than it is here.” The first replied, “Nonsense. And moreover, if there is life, then why has no one ever come back from there? Delivery is the end of life, and in the after-delivery, there is nothing but darkness and silence and oblivion.” “Well, I don’t know,” said the second, “but certainly we will meet Mother and she will take care of us.”

The first replied, “Mother! You actually believe in Mother? That’s laughable. If Mother exists, then where is She now?” The second said, “She is all around us. We are surrounded by her. We are of Her. It is in Her that we live. Without Her, this world we live in would not and could not exist.”

Said the first: “Well I don’t see her, so it is only logical that She doesn’t exist.” To which the second replied, “Sometimes, when you’re in silence and you focus and listen, you can perceive Her presence, and you can hear Her loving voice, calling down from above. Even though we are in this certain, comfortable, cushy world that She has given us, I can’t wait to be with her, to see her face-to-face, in the after-delivery.”

Born again each Easter

When Easter arrives we burst forth out of the restrictions of Lent and into the joy of the Easter season. During Lent we die to our old ways, while on Easter we are born again, rising into a new life nurtured by the 40-day spiritual gestation period we just completed.