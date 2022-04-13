TOM DORSEL: Becoming a Writer: How does one do it?

I hated to write. Sr. Lawrence once made an off-the-cuff remark to me: “Dorsel, you have a knack for saying a lot in a few words.” I didn’t tell her, but that was because I hated to write. I was painfully slow in penmanship. Even if my handwriting was decent, it just took me so long — not good for an active, impatient elementary school student.

It didn’t get much better in high school or college, which affected my notetaking. Again, too slow. Thankfully I learned to type, so that made writing papers possible. But, then, I really didn’t have anything to write about.

An interesting questionI was recently asked, but did not understand the question at first: “Is there a difference between the ‘feeling of writing’ and the ‘feeling of being a writer?’ ” I think I understand the question now and maybe have an answer.

The “feeling of WRITING” for me is a peaceful trance I get into when I dive into a topic and start thinking through a piece. As for the “feeling of being a WRITER,” that requires a little more exploration.

I guess one gets the “feeling of being a writer” after they have written enough stuff to have a track record. That is, you don’t just sit down and say, “I am going to be a writer.” That is kind of like being an empty glass, sitting on the table, and saying that you are going to be a drink. Before the glass can become a drink, it has to be filled up with something. And in order to be a writer, you also have to be filled up with something to write about.

It’s all about youThe important precursor to becoming a writer is that YOU have to be something, do something, believe something, and then that is what you write about. Writing is merely a tool for expressing who YOU are.

I have to wonder about folks who label themselves as writers, or say they want to be a writer. I want to say to them, “Well, first explain to me who you are, what you do, think, feel and believe.” If no good answer is forthcoming, then I want to ask, “Well, what are you going to write about then? How can you be a writer? First you have to become a person.”

Again, a writer is like an empty glass — it has to be filled up with something, which is not just the act of writing itself. Start by thinking deeply about issues, life, your interests, yourself and others, thereby filling up the glass with meaningful content. Then, don’t ever let the glass run dry, lest you become merely an empty container with nothing in it to nourish anyone, not even yourself … and certainly nothing to write about. Be more concerned about the contents of the glass than the glass itself.

Writing is just a tool that manifests who you are. One is not a writer in isolation, separate from oneself. One is a PERSON who writes. A writer is one who is adept at transcribing personal feelings, beliefs and experiences into print. And after you have poured yourself out long enough through your writing, then maybe you have become “a writer.”

Dr. Tom Dorsel is professor emeritus of psychology at FMU. He is currently domiciled on Hilton Head Island, serving as a “foreign correspondent,” while also operating “Sport Psychology of Hilton Head” and “Music of Hilton Head.” Find him on Facebook at the two businesses names above, or at Dorsel.com. His best-selling book: “GOLF: The Mental Game.”