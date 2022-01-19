TOM DORSEL: Brains, Beauty and Brawn

For some reason the New Year made me think of the the 3 Bs for improvement — no, not Build Back Better, but rather, Brains, Beauty and Brawn.
We are not all created equal
Whether it comes from nature or nurture, we aren’t all created equal when it comes to brains, beauty and brawn. We each likely have something going for us in one area or the other, but to stand out in all three would be an exceptional individual. And, of course, due to circumstance of birth or other misfortunes, some folks don’t stand out in any of the three. In these cases, the need for kindness and helpfulness is the paramount issue.
Assuming your strength is in only one of these areas, how can you use this dominant feature to your best advantage, and even improve upon it? Even if you have, so to speak, blown your full potential, due to lack of early effort, or age now catching up with you, what might you still do better than last year in making advances regarding your own personal 3 Bs.
Brains
Going back to the Greek gods, Athena has been called the Olympian goddess of wisdom, knowledge and civilization. At other times in history, the Renaissance placed great value on classical scholarship. The invention of the printing press made it possible for the masses to develop themselves even in the brainy areas of science and philosophy.
The current computer age allows boundless opportunities in developing our intellects. So, what might you do this year to advance your knowledge, your ability to think and problem solve, and your enjoyment of all the information that is now available to you that wasn’t just a few decades ago?
Some ideas: Of course, you could take a course at the local college, or take advantage of online or in-person continuing education opportunities. On a smaller scale, read more intellectually stimulating things, instead of just fun things. Create something of an intellectual nature, like a published article, a small book, a computer program, an app, a piece of music or art work.
Look up words you come across and don’t understand. Do math problems by hand, before you dive for the calculator. Take time to think before Googling the answer. Redevelop some talent you have neglected since your youth.
Beauty
Beauty is a tough one, since some people from birth have a definite advantage, epitomized early on by the Roman goddess Venus. Indeed, it seems safe to assume that Adam found Eve to be of the attractive sort.
Beauty might also be taken to include one’s personality, as well as the broad dimension of attractiveness. Certainly many actors and actresses, including comedians, would not be considered conventionally beautiful, and yet have been found attractive by their audiences. When someone makes you laugh, you soon forget what they look like!
We can all probably do better with attractiveness by taking some initiative in this department. And consider also that those who were initially blessed with beauty have sometimes “let themselves go,” making it possible for the less blessed to even pass them by in later years via their concerted efforts regarding their appearance.
So, what can you do? The elephant in the room is, of course, weight. Is this the year that you finally get it under control? Start small, eliminate the easy calories first, set a goal of losing only 5% of your current weight and see where it goes from there.
Stop smoking, if you haven’t already, for the sake of your skin, as well as your lungs. The opposite of attractiveness is repelling others with your persistent cough that also scares the heck out of them during COVID.
Regularly use skin-rejuvenating lotions, even for men, to reduce a lot of dryness that can become unsightly. Do something different with your hair under expert guidance. If you don’t have any hair, maybe a cool little beard will enhance your distinction.
Some attention to your wardrobe and your makeup might enhance your youthfulness. There are plenty of affordable thrift shops that might fit your bill.
Better sleep will likely make you look fresher and more likely to do more of the things above. Less drinking will give your more vigor and enthusiasm, which is part of an attractive personality. Coming out of yourself and focusing on others will also make you an attractive personality to be around.
Brawn
The famous god of strength was Hercules (Roman) and Heracles (Greek). Under brawn I would include fitness and athletic ability, all of which are open to improvement via commitment, dedication and perseverance.
Maybe you had a sport you played in your youth that you could resurrect. Anyone can find some form of exercise to enhance their fitness. And if you need help with perseverance, join a group or enlist a friend who is attempting to do the same thing as you.
Some suggestions: Start slow with easy stretching and strengthening exercises at a time of day when you feel the most energetic. Gradually add to your regimen over the year ahead.
Get out of that golf cart and let your cart partner drive while you walk to some of your shots. Work up to walking the front nine and riding the back. If tennis is your preference, but you don’t have the knees for the sudden stops and starts, the ball machine can be your best friend. It will reliably hit the ball right where you want it, and you can adjust the challenge as you start moving better.
Walking is easier than running, and you can get a lot out of it by generating and maintaining an optimal heart rate. Formulas for maximum and target heart rates can be easily found on line, and a good fitness watch can monitor your heart rate as you walk.
Of course, you can always join a gym and get startup help from the personal trainers. Plus the machines seem like a safer way of strengthening, although free weights have advantages, too.
I have benefitted greatly from both physical therapy and chiropractic, as well as a Mr. Teeter Inversion Table, where I hang upside down for a minute or two daily, especially after golf. Everything gets stretched from head to toe, which makes it easier to do all the other things mentioned above. Be sure to read all the precautions or consult your physician beforehand.
Dr. Tom Dorsel is professor emeritus of psychology at FMU. He is currently operating “Sport Psychology of Hilton Head,” from where he serves as a foreign correspondent to his home of 32 years in Florence. He can be reached on Facebook or at Dorsel.com.