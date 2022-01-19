TOM DORSEL: Brains, Beauty and Brawn

We can all probably do better with attractiveness by taking some initiative in this department. And consider also that those who were initially blessed with beauty have sometimes “let themselves go,” making it possible for the less blessed to even pass them by in later years via their concerted efforts regarding their appearance.

So, what can you do? The elephant in the room is, of course, weight. Is this the year that you finally get it under control? Start small, eliminate the easy calories first, set a goal of losing only 5% of your current weight and see where it goes from there.

Stop smoking, if you haven’t already, for the sake of your skin, as well as your lungs. The opposite of attractiveness is repelling others with your persistent cough that also scares the heck out of them during COVID.

Regularly use skin-rejuvenating lotions, even for men, to reduce a lot of dryness that can become unsightly. Do something different with your hair under expert guidance. If you don’t have any hair, maybe a cool little beard will enhance your distinction.

Some attention to your wardrobe and your makeup might enhance your youthfulness. There are plenty of affordable thrift shops that might fit your bill.