TOM DORSEL: Comparing abortion with school shootings?

Two politicians and a television personality have recently drawn comparisons between abortion and school shootings.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez recently tweeted, “There is no such thing as being ‘pro-life’ while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools ... It is an idolatry of violence.”

“The View” co-host, Whoopi Goldberg, said, “Stop using guns to abort young lives,”

California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom added, “The Republican Party is obsessed with forcing women to give birth, but doesn’t care if our children are gunned down in school.”

Contrasting the Womb with the Classroom

The quotes above comparing abortion with school shootings seem a bit opportunistic in pushing one’s agenda.

But since this step has been taken, let me submit my own comparison between the womb and the classroom:

Both the womb and the classroom are intended to be safe harbors, protective enclosures wherein children can peacefully develop to their full potential. Curiously, both operate on a 9-month schedule, commonly divided into 3 trimesters.

During this nurturing period in the womb or classroom, a caring female oversees and protects a child’s development, be it a biological mother or a female teacher, which is usually the case in an elementary school classroom. In both the womb and the classroom, the child is nourished and monitored to the next level of growth.

As such, the womb might be considered the first classroom of life, while the classroom considered a continuing series of wombs, until a person reaches young adulthood. It is tragic to see life end in either of them, the womb or the classroom, particularly from abortion or gun violence.

Causes and Remedies

Unfortunately, these dual atrocities of abortion and gun violence are likely to continue in a country that, in my opinion, is in a state of moral decay (e.g., pornography, violating the natural law, etc.) and which has decoupled from the values on which it was built (e.g.. traditional education, hard work, personal responsibility, etc.). Of course this description does not apply to every individual; but, then, it only takes a few sailors in key positions to bring down a whole ship.

The causes imply the remedy. Indeed, if we don’t embark on a road back to morality and traditional values, starting with each individual American, I don’t believe there could be enough laws, therapists, prison cells and mental hospitals to save this sinking ship of state. And at the helm we need altruistic statesmen, rather than partisan politicians.

Lastly, Americans are in love with their “rights,” often misinterpreted as license to do anything. So, any restrictions, such as gun control, are fought tooth and nail. I think we should try gun control, but also self-control in many facets of ourselves and our society.

Dr. Tom Dorsel is a “resident emeritus” of Florence, now serving as a “foreign correspondent” from his post in the Islands. Please express your pro or con views via “letters to the editor” in the Morning News.