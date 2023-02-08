As Lent approaches I am reminded that last year I wrote a letter to Pope Francis, with a copy to the Apostolic Nuncio, the Pope’s representative in the USA. In the letter I presented an idea whose time has literally come. Read below the slightly updated version of my letter, and I’ll expound on it a little bit more at the end:

Letter to Pope

His Holiness

Pope Francis

Apostolic Palace

00120 Vatican City

Dear Pope Francis:

I think our generation has a unique opportunity and privilege in being the one living at the time of the upcoming 2000th anniversary of the “3-year active ministry of Jesus.”

That is, if Jesus were born around the years 4-6 BC, as some scholars estimate, then here in 2022 we are just 2-4 years away from the 2000th anniversary of Jesus “beginning his active ministry” around the years 24-26 AD at age 30.

Understandably, we Christians tend to think of Jesus’ ministry as beginning right after his birth at Christmas, since that is where the readings at Mass suddenly place us each January — on a fast track to his death and resurrection during Lent and Easter. Largely forgotten are the 30 years that led up to his ministry, and how illogical can it be that his 3-year active ministry could be condensed into 3 months of the Church calendar!

Might I be so bold as to suggest to His Holiness that the Church proclaim 3 years of study and celebration of the 2000th anniversary of Jesus’ active ministry beginning in either 2024, 2025 or 2026, and culminating with an even grander celebration of the 2000th anniversary of his Crucifixion and Resurrection at the end of the 3 years. Having such a 3-year commemoration would allow Christians to explore in greater detail the intricacies of Jesus’ ministry — sequentially, in real time. This would be in stark contrast to the disjointed Gospel readings as they are now scattered throughout Lent and “Ordinary Time,” the extended period from Pentecost to Advent.

The focus of these 3 years might be the manner in which Jesus lived his life, to include the virtues of forgiveness, compassion, non-violence and healing, as well as attention to the poor, inclusion of outcasts and the marginalized, and, last but not least, a call to lay ministry and the priesthood.

With all due respect and gratitude for your consideration,

Tom Dorsel, Ph.D.

Additional benefits to all Christians

This initiative is not only important for the Catholic Church, but might also promote ecumenism across all Christian faiths, since all Christian churches have a stake in this time period as a foundation for their faiths. It represents an opportunity for all Christian churches to come together to celebrate a rare 2000th anniversary of the one Jesus Christ, whom we all share and follow.

How can we let this privileged opportunity go by? We are the only generation that can celebrate this magnificent 2000th anniversary. After this it will be a thousand years before such a millennial opportunity comes around again. It is our luck and fate to exist at this time in history.

I sent this letter to Pope Francis and the Apostolic Nuncio a year ago on January 27, 2022, and have yet to hear back; but I am not giving up hope.