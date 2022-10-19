TOM DORSEL: From the stage to the ring in the same evening

Notre Dame in the 1960s was a boring place. The winters were long and gloomy, activities were limited, cars banned, no fraternities, no girls, no parties. It was the closest thing to a monastery, a good study environment with many a weekend spent in the library.

Football WeekendsHowever, the five home football weekends were special. All games started at 1:30 p.m. because the stadium had no lights, and thus the games had to be over by dusk. I had a job selling game programs, which involved walking around campus with repeated stacks of 50 magazines on my shoulder.

I would begin my rounds on Friday evenings during the raucous pep rally in the tightly packed Wprld War II airplane hanger that served as Notre Dame’s field house back in the day. Then out again on Saturday mornings around campus before the game. I could make about $20 for four hours work, an excellent hourly wage in the 1960s.

I was privileged to get this job, because I was a boxer. Dominic “Nappy” Napolitano, our coach, who was still going strong from his early years in the Rockne era, had the additional job of running the programs concession. In this capacity, he gave his boxers first crack at selling the programs, allowing them to make a few extra bucks on the side.

Boxing Meets the TheaterWhich brings me to the point of my story, the night I was in the semifinals of the campus boxing tournament, while also performing in a play at St. Mary’s College across the road.

I had agreed to do the play, typecast as a street-singing guitar player, even though it forced me to drop out of my second year of boxing due to time constraints. But I thought this chance at acting would be something new and a good experience, having already experienced the “impact” of boxing the year before.

However, when the time for the boxing tournament rolled around, I found myself wanting to get back in the ring. I approached Nappy about two weeks before the tournament, after everyone else had been training for the previous four weeks, and he said it would be OK, since I stayed in shape all year long, while some of the others only got in shape for the tournament each year. So, I was in, but I knew I needed to up my conditioning considerably for the next two weeks.

Suspense BuildsMy unique role in the play was at the beginning. As a street singer, I opened the play by strolling down the middle aisle of the audience, singing at the top of my voice to my own guitar accompaniment. This theatrical device alerted the audience that something was about to happen, and it did, as the set rolled out from both wings onto a previously empty stage. Once the play began, I roamed the stage with my guitar and served as a jester-spectator of the tale of the “Madwoman of Chaillot.”

On the night of the boxing match, the director agreed that after my opening up of the performance, he would get someone else to do my “jestering,” so I could slip away for my appointment in the ring.

It was quite a rush to get back to Notre Dame. But with my boxing trunks on under my baggy street-singing pants, I jumped into the waiting car of my off-campus friend and we made the two-mile dash to the field house.

As we approached, I could hear the fight before mine entering the final round. I bolted from the car and ran into the locker room, threw off my stage attire (replete with a red beret) and extended my hands (registered, of course) so that the attending “seconds” on my corner team could lace up my gloves.

Out I came, a bit out of breath, and into the ring to face the wily Puerto Rican, Etienne Totti. He was a year older and a more experienced boxer than me and produced the toughest fight I had in all three years of boxing. He didn’t knock me out, or even down, but he did send me to the X-ray department to have my jaw examined (probably should have had the rest of my head done at the same time)!

Needless to say, I lost, but I did create a little excitement, at least for me, at Notre Dame in the 1960s. For the record, I ended my boxing career with a 3-3 record, reaching the finals in my senior year.

One Last ThingThe weekend after the boxing tournament the play was still running. One of the evenings I looked out into the audience, and who did I see front and center but Nappy, smiling proudly. He really cared about his boys, and not just when they were in the boxing ring.