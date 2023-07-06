To paraphrase The Eagles, “I was runnin’ down the road, tryin’ to loosen my load … my wife was sittin’ by my side,” when up on the radio comes this lady talking about “funemployment.” We looked at each other as if to say, “We gotta hear this!”

The discussant was Suzy Welch, an NYU business professor and Wall Street Journal columnist. She is also the last wife of the late Jack Welch, the former head of GE.

Funemployment

Ms. Welch introduced “funemployment” as a term that came up in one of her classes at NYU, and she was so taken with this new word that she dropped everything planned for that day to explore the concept with her students.

To be clear from the git-go, “funemployment” is not short for fun-employment, but rather for fun-UNemployment — having fun while you are unemployed, in between jobs, waiting for another job to come along.

As the discussion unfolded, Ms. Welch learned that when some young adults today are unemployed, they have decided not to feverishly look for a new job, but instead to have some fun with their unemployed time. Previously I think the youthful technology-consulting industry called this going “to the beach,” until another consulting assignment was given to them by their firm.

Ms. Welch did not get the feeling that this attitude was due to a strong job market or the federal government, in effect, paying people NOT to work. She said it was more of an attitude toward life, that life wasn’t all about work, that a favorable life/work balance was important. It was also about the disloyalty of corporations toward their employees, which in turn was discouraging young people from devoting themselves lifelong to any one job or career, much less to any one employer. These kids aren’t against work, they just aren’t going to let it rule their lives. And when they do work, they want it to have an impact.

Greening of America

Curiously, all this sounded familiar to me as similar to the 1960s and early 1970s, the period when I was in high school, college and graduate school. There was a popular book back then entitled, “The Greening of America,” by Charles A. Reich (1970). I guess you would call it a counterculture book trying to predict the future, kind of like “1984,” “Future Shock,” and “Brave New World.” Reich describes three levels of consciousness:

“Consciousness 1” refers to the early pioneers, farmers, small-business folks, that is, self-made individuals, hung out there on their own, working for themselves and for their survival, with no organization or institution to bail them out. This consciousness dominated the 19th century in America.

“Consciousness 2” came about with industrialization, corporate America, the New Deal, and refers to the organizational person, working for the company, for the corporation, for the boss, who not only owns the company, but in a way owns you, too. Employees virtually give themselves to the company, expect to be there for a career, and are dependent on that boss and company for their well-being. I would assume that those who are dependent on the government, or even universities with their tenured faculties, might also fit into this category.

“Consciousness 3” emerged in the 1960s and refers to those who are rebelling against this corporate, organizational, institutional way of life. The worldview here was to be independent again, free spirits, do it my way, operate beyond mere work that is viewed as having no meaningful impact on me or the world. Personal freedom and egalitarianism are the ideals.

Popular songs depicted Consciousness 3, like “Take this job and shove it,” or “Sunshine go away today” …. “Some man’s come he wants to run my life….”

My experience of consciousness

Being a graduate student and college professor during the ‘60s and ‘70s, I found myself caught up between Consciousness 2 and 3; and I made quite a few crazy moves, decisions and poor judgments fitting for the craziness of the times. Once settled down, and consistent with Consciousness 2, I joined the institution we call academia; but being also inclined toward Consciousness 3, I kept a hand in the outside world doing applied psychology consulting off-campus in clinical, health, sport and educational psychology.

A small book was written around this time called “The Self-Reliant Academic,” by W. Todd Furniss (1984). In it the author suggested an unhealthy dependence by the faculty on the institution.

Following up on Furniss’ book, I wrote a piece for the Higher Education Review (1988) titled “External work by faculty: An opportunity and a responsibility.”

In both documents we proposed ways that both the faculty and the institution, not to mention the community, could benefit from outside work by faculty. I will elaborate on this concept with many examples in a future column. But I digress.

Back to funemployment

I think funemployment is but a step in the direction of Consciousness 3. As for me, I agree with not letting “the man” run your life, not being totally dependent on the organization (corporate, government, university, etc.), having fun and creating meaning in your work. But you had better have some independent skills that can be income producing, because simply having fun and doing what you like isn’t necessarily going to pay the bills. When you develop some talents and skills that consumers are willing to pay for, you can choose to work for an organization, without feeling trapped, knowing that you can do something else to survive if you need to.

Indeed, don’t wait till you actually need to call upon your alternative skills or talents. Develop and engage in your avocation part time, right now, while you are still performing your organizational job. It will give you some diversion, extra money, and increasing credentials to highlight, if it ever comes to the point where you want or need to do your avocation full time. And even if that imperative never occurs, you will likely eventually enjoy doing your special skill or talent in retirement for a little extra “walking around money.”