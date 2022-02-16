TOM DORSEL: It’s psychological: What does that mean?

You have often heard it said, or even said it yourself, “I don’t understand why this or that persistent habit occurs? It’s got to be something psychological.”
So, what does “psychological” mean? Is psychology just some mysterious “garbage can,” into which we throw things that we don’t understand?
No, psychology is not that mysterious at all. Indeed, it is as straightforward as the ABCs. That is, most things psychological come down to Affect, Behavior and Cognition — the ABCs of psychology — which are evident throughout the entire discipline.
The ABCs
1. Affect refers to feelings and emotions. Anxiety and depression are examples of affect that often lead one to seek counseling or therapy. Other matters of affect would include mood swings or anger or stress. Something is driving your behavior, and that falls generally in the area we call affect.
2. Behavior is external actions that are causing difficulty. It might be some compulsive behavior that one can’t stop repeating. Other examples include abusiveness in all its varieties, narcissism and antisocial behavior. Addictions, like overeating, alcoholism or substance abuse, are also problematic behaviors.
3. Cognition refers to thinking. One might use poor judgment in making decisions. A person could be confused and disoriented. At its worst, one might have the delusions and hallucinations of schizophrenia.
Affect, Behavior and Cognition also interact, such that a person often experiences aspects of all three at the same time. For example, he or she might be “thinking” unsubstantiated threats are outside the house, which makes them “feel” anxious, and then they repeatedly take “action” by checking to make sure no one is out there and that the doors are locked.
So, in trying to understand someone, the first thing to consider is: “Am I dealing with someone who has troublesome feelings, actions or thoughts — that is, Affect, Behavior or Cognition? Let’s look at the interaction of the three across several areas of psychology:
Developmental psychology
Psychology is not only about abnormality. It is also about normal development over the lifespan. Of course, the “behavior” of small children is the dominant focus in the early years, although they are already challenging us with their “affective” fears and the exploratory ways in which they “think” about things.
In the teenage years, affective emotions really kick in and you have to contend with infatuation, anger and, worst of all, depression that can consume a teenager and require serious attention.
Cognitively they are moving from concrete thinking to abstract thinking, which can lead to some very interesting discussions.
Youthful rebelliousness involves all of the ABCs in that adolescents tend to think differently than adults (I know you are saying, “Really?”). They also have strong emotions that they don’t yet know how to handle, and then often make choices to do things that do not display good judgment (again, “Really?”).
A good piece of advice in merging all three of the ABCs together is to internally “think” and “feel” what you want; but then use good judgement in making choices about your subsequent external “actions.”
Educational psychology
When students have difficulty in school, which one is it that dominates the situation? Are they unhappy, bored, anxious, depressed in school, all affective descriptors? Or do they have behavioral problems, such as breaking rules, hyperactivity, acting out, fighting with other children, tendencies toward more extreme violence? Or is it a cognitive issue where they can’t understand the concepts, are experiencing attention deficit disorder or maybe have dyslexia? Identifying the general area might be the first step in treating the problem.
Personality and social psychology
The intangible aura that makes each one of us uniquely who we are is often called our personality, and it certainly contains aspects of Cognition (how we think), (Affect) the mood and emotions we exhibit, and (Behavior) the way we characteristically act.
Our personalities then interact with all the groups that society affords us (home, work, church, recreation) to create what is called “social psychology.” Of course, interactions between individuals and groups involve a combination of what we “think” and “feel” about other people, and then what “actions” we choose in response.
Marriage and family
A loving marital relationship clearly involves the ABCs. The Affect is the “passion” we have for our spouse. The Cognition is our shared values and ways of “thinking” about life. And the Behavior is our willful and active “commitment” to each other.
Psychological testing
Psychological testing focuses mainly on the “affective” and “cognitive” aspects of the ABCs. The affective tests are called personality tests (e.g., the MMPI, the 16PF) and the cognitive tests are called intelligence tests (e.g., the Stanford-Binet, the WAIS and the WISC). “Behavioral” testing has historically been done mostly by observation and checklists, and certainly the psychologist would want to know something about a person’s personality and intelligence level in making a diagnosis.
Experimental psychology.
Even experimental psychology incorporates the ABCs when you consider the historic theories that tried to explain all of behavior. One of the basic formulas was as follows: Learning (combined with) Motivation (results in) Performance. That is, when you combine “what you know” with what you are “driven to do,” then “action” is likely to follow.
Could this not be said another way? That is, if we combine our cognitive knowledge with our affective drives, then behavioral actions are likely to occur. So, Cognition (combined with) Affect (results in) Behavior. Only fitting that the ABCs were central to psychologists’ early attempts to explain ALL behavior.
Conclusion
I hope I have made my point. Anytime, “It’s psychological,” it is some combination of Affect (emotions), Behavior (actions) and Cognition (thinking). Figure out which one dominates the situation (or combination of all three), and you will be well on your way to finding a solution. At least, you will know where to start!
Dr. Tom Dorsel is professor emeritus of psychology at FMU coming to us as a “foreign correspondent” from Hilton Head Island. His best-selling book, “GOLF: The Mental Game,” is available on Amazon, and he can be reached on Facebook or at Dorsel.com.