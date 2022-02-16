TOM DORSEL: It’s psychological: What does that mean?

Most of us have a mental picture of the Middle East as heated desert with cultures in conflict, often violently, and so it can be. But NOT Haifa. Although I have been specifically to Haifa only once, I have explored through Northern Israel many times. Haifa is one of my favorites partly, I suppose, because of friends living there, and partly because of its outdoor life, its multicultural business buzz and its zest for life. It is a walking city and no desert in sight. Haifa is a beautiful small city of about 300,000 population, nestled between harbor and ocean running up and along a hill they call Mt. Carmel. And it has been there in some form for about 3,300 years.