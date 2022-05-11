TOM DORSEL: Life in Cullowhee in the mountains of Western NC

I arrived at Western Carolina University for my first college teaching job in 1974. Compared to the other universities I had attended as a student, WCU was small and located in an even smaller town — Cullowhee. It was kind of a little academic Brigadoon!

Except for a relative handful of locals, everybody was associated with the university. When our kids went to school, when we went to parties, when we ran into someone at the store, church, bank or post office, it was almost always a student, faculty/staff member, or a member of one of their families.

The house that Tom built

After a couple of years of paying rent in this limited real estate market, we decided that it would be cost-effective to make the virtually unthinkable move for two 20-somethings (with three children under 5 years of age), and that was to build a house! The dean of the graduate school knew us from church and, of course, the university, so he offered us a three-quarter acre lot adjacent to his property off scenic Long-Branch Road.

I meticulously drew up some plans on some graph paper, took them across the hallow (pronounced “hollar”) and showed them to my neighbor, the old German builder, Ed Ulsenheimer. He received them graciously, smiled, made some adjustments (which he drew up the mountain way — on the back of a 2 X 4), and we were in business. I asked to go to work for him on weekends and whatever days I could get free from the university, resulting in probably 200 hours of paid and volunteered labor that both made and saved me money while learning to build a house.

With property and plans in hand, I then turned to the land, which was totally wooded off a dirt road. All I could do was hear the two mountain streams on the property, but could not even see the undulations of this dense hillside piece of land.

So, I bought a bush axe, a wicked looking implement with a hooked, two-sided blade with which you could both chop and pull vegetation. I then donned my old high-top army boots and a heavy pair of jeans, and proceeded to dive in and clear everything from small trees and bushes to gnarly undergrowth and stubborn weeds.

After some weeks of doing this, the land took shape. I could see the beautiful streams and only a few trees were left to remove to make way for carving out the building site.

An incident that captures a lot about Cullowhee

I couldn’t personally take out the big trees, but one moderately sized one I was sure I could manage with my long-handled axe. To highlight the occasion, I took along my visiting Roman friend, Enrico (yes, from Rome, Italy), to impress him with my newfound foresting skills, and I set about chopping down a tree that was about 35 feet tall.

Enrico had very limited command of the English language, so I gestured to him that if I notched the trunk here, and cut it there, the tree would fall away from where I was standing. However, somehow I got my notches mixed up, and once I cut it, the tree started to fall right toward me.

In a panic, I dropped my axe and irrationally tried to grab the tree trunk so as to hold it from falling the wrong way, all the while exclaiming, “NO,NO, NO,” as the debacle unfolded. Unsuccessful in that effort, I got out of the way and it fell on some power lines (oh, I forgot to tell you about them) that stretched across the piece of property. Along with the streams, I could not see them either when I first encountered the heavily wooded land. The tree took these power lines down to the ground before the wires twanged part way back up with a sound like banjo strings, thereby suspending the tree nearly horizontal across the wires and about 10 feet off the ground.

Standing there looking at the situation, there was a strange silence between Enrico and me and nature. That was until Sophie, the older local lady down the hill and across the stream, came out of her little mountain cottage screaming, “You just ripped the side off my house!” Of course, the power lines were attached directly to her house. I mean, that’s why they were there! I went down to the noisy stream to better hear her, looked across at her house, and, sure enough, I had ripped the side off of her house.

The university to the rescue

So, I called the maintenance department at the university, which, of course, had the power plant that provided the electricity to our whole valley. Within a few minutes a guy came out to the property, exited his truck with quiet confidence (kind of like the Reverend Mr. Black in the old Kingston Trio song), hoisted a big axe of his own above his head, and with two or three swings cut the tree off the wires, restoring said wires to their normal elevation over the property. Then he went down and hammered Sophie’s house back together, and was on his way. Not much conversation, no charge, just all in a day’s work.

So, Sophie was happy, I was relieved, and God only knows what Enrico was thinking about this authentic rural American drama, not to mention my elusive foresting skills. But such was life in Cullowhee, and it was good.

Dr. Tom Dorsel and his wife, Sue, moved to Florence and FMU after 12 years in Cullowhee, leaving the house that Tom built far behind. They now live in semi-retirement in Hilton Head and can be reached on Facebook or through Tom’s website, Dorsel.com.