As life would have it, an opportunity arose to go to the mountains for a springtime weekend. My beloved wife couldn’t make the trip, having to stay close to home to tend to her volunteer work, her fitness schedule and her gainful employment as a nurse, even though we are both technically retired. As our daughter would describe it in the latest lingo, my wife just enjoys having a little “walking around money,” while at the same time attending to her own health and doing a lot of good work for others.

Solo in the mountains

So what could I do but go to the mountains alone; and not being much of a cook (mostly by design), I would frugally eat out and bring home half for my next meal. I’ve always said that if I opened a restaurant, I would name it, “The Frugal Friar,” with all the wait staff in monk’s habits and the menu a collection of simple, inexpensive monastery fare.

Now on this one particular Sunday morning after noon Mass, I went to my favorite brunch spot, the local Pancake House, to order my traditional three scrambled eggs, crisp bacon, grits and three huge blueberry pancakes replete with whipped cream. This order was totally out of character of late, since I have recently lost 25 pounds, and it hasn’t been by eating breakfasts like this. But, then, I had enough to bring home for two more breakfasts and no cooking.

A curious encounter

While in the waiting area, I sat next to two elderly ladies, that is, even older than my youthful septuagenarian stage of life. We didn’t talk at all, which turned out to be a little awkward, since I ended up being seated next to them at one of those interior tables that are right next to each other with a gap between them so small that even a skinny waitress couldn’t fit through. Again, the ladies and I didn’t talk, as they enjoyed their breakfast in relative silence, and I read my GOLF Magazine.

Toward the end of our respective meals, I couldn’t help but hear one say to the other that they could pay with a credit card. Assuming that they were as frugal as me, all of us on fixed incomes, I said, “You know they charge extra for using a credit card.” They acknowledged that circumstance and a conversation ensued over the ridiculous prices of everything these days.

When they got up to leave, the younger of the two, whom I came to find out was 83 (the other was 93) leaned over my table with a concerned look on her face and whispered, “Have you lost your wife?”

The question, understandably, took me aback; but I gathered myself quickly enough to reply mournfully, “Why, yes I did lose my wife… (poignant pause) … about 50 years ago… (another poignant pause)…. In fact, I lost her three times: First to children, then to work, then to exercise, and now to all three.”

Now, now! Of course, I didn’t say that. I assured them that I was happily married for 53 years, and my wife was just home engaged in her usual activities. And if my wife were asked the same question, she might say she lost her husband before they ever got married — to golf! That reminds me of the young assistant pro who once lamented, “I just wish I could find a woman that I loved as much as golf.”

Plan on five marriages

On the drive back to my mountain retreat, I recalled a piece of wisdom I heard many years ago: “A person should get remarried every 10 years — to the same person!” Both spouses in a marriage change periodically over the span of a long marriage, and you kinda have to get to know each other all over again, assessing the situation each time, making adjustments, and falling in love again with whomever your spouse is now.

When you first get married, as much as you might like to think otherwise, you don’t really know who exactly you are marrying or who your spouse might become over time. About the best you can assume is that, from what I currently know about my intended, I predict that our life tracks will run parallel and never veer too far apart, kind of like railroad tracks. There might be curves and even a few bumps along the way, but throughout it all, you are there beside each other till the eventual end of the line.

What psychologists say

Family therapists would call the above a state of interdependence. This means that members of a well-adjusted couple are not totally independent of each other (married singles, as it has been called). Nor are they totally dependent on each other (that is, each can stand on his or her own two feet, if need be).

Instead, a healthy relationship involves “interdependence”: being together, staying together, depending on each other in some things, while having independence in other areas of life. And through it all the couple shares intimacy, passion and commitment (the three pillars of marriage), all of which need renewal at each stage of their lifelong vocation. And that IS “vocation” (with an “o”), since marriage is definitely not a vacation (with an “a”)!