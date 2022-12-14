TOM DORSEL: ‘Mary’ Christmas … and Joseph, too!

Amid the celebration of the birth of Jesus, widely overlooked at Christmastime is the untold love story that was Mary and Joseph.

In “The Shadow of the Father,” author Jan Dobraczynski offers a speculative glimpse at what that relationship might have been like, particularly from the perspective of Joseph. Dobraczynski makes a beautiful effort to fill in the gaps that the scriptures largely leave out, describing what he envisions life must have been like for Joseph and Mary.

Love at first sight

Dobraczynski portrays Joseph as a virile young man in his early 20s, living in Bethlehem and waiting beyond the usual marrying age for the right woman to come into his life. He is forced to leave Bethlehem due to the growing threat of an irrational King Herod and finds his way to Nazareth in Galilee. He had been told by someone who knew both Mary and Joseph that Mary was living in Nazareth with her sister and brother-in-law and that Mary might finally be the match that Joseph is looking for. When Joseph meets Mary at a well, much sooner than expected, he immediately knows that she, indeed, is the one, the love he has been waiting for so long.

The engagement

Mary also notices there is something different about Joseph, his respect and deference to her, his kindness and courteousness, his rare combination of strength and gentleness. Sometime later, he nervously asks for her hand. She hesitates, but knows she is going to say “yes,” and finally does so.

During their engagement, they live apart from each other, so as not to give any suggestion of scandal to the townspeople. Nazareth is described as kind of a wild town where gossip could spread easily. Joseph commences to add on to his little house and shop, in preparation to bringing his wife in after the wedding. They see each other often, but never alone.

The Annunciation

One day Mary is out in the field tending the sheep when she has a supernatural encounter in the form of a pillar of fire that announces she is to be the mother of Jesus. Even though overwhelmed by this mysterious Annunciation, she replies, as we all know, “Be it done unto me according to thy word” (Luke 1:38).

She was also told about her cousin Elizabeth’s pregnancy, which she finds hard to believe. But when she returns home from the field, she is told that some traveling merchants had arrived with a special-delivery message from Elizabeth that she was pregnant. That was the sign Mary needed to really convince her about the reality of her own Annunciation, and propel her into action to go see Elizabeth.

Joseph left in the dark

Indeed, she went so fast that she did not even tell her betrothed, Joseph, or ask for his consent, which would have been customary. This was very hurtful for Joseph, as he was left in the dark about what was going on with the woman he was soon to marry, and why she had left without even speaking to him.

To make matters worse for Joseph, Bethlehem was not just over the hill. It was 80 miles away over rugged, dangerous terrain; and the only means of travel was with a caravan of all male strangers, fortunately ones her brother-in-law (who was also young Mary’s guardian) felt could be trusted. But Joseph didn’t know that, nor necessarily share the same trust.

Indeed, Joseph did not know or understand anything about what was going on. He was left emotionally distraught that his bride-to-be would do this without any explanation, particularly running off with a caravan of men she didn’t even know.

In Mary’s defense, the difficulty for her was that she could give no explanation to Joseph, since what was revealed to her was to be kept secret between her and Elizabeth. If she had asked for Joseph’s consent, or if he had gone with her, then she would have had to divulge something he could not possibly understand at the time. So, she had no choice but to hurt the man she loved.

Mary’s trip is arduous, particularly for someone who is pregnant, but she finally reaches Elizabeth and they share the joy only they could know at this point.

Joseph brokenhearted

Meanwhile, back in Nazareth, Joseph is left totally depressed, doubting his whole existence, his future with Mary, where God is in his life, a life that he has lived faithfully from the beginning and that is now falling apart.

After several months, Mary finally returns and is visibly pregnant, as could be seen by all in the gossipy village, except Joseph, who is lying low in his depression and is the last to find out.

When he does find out, he not only receives the heartbreaking news that his intended wife is pregnant through no involvement of his, but in addition that he is the suspected source of this disgraceful situation. Thus, he is devastated on two fronts: His fiancé is pregnant and he is unjustly viewed as the culprit.

In his confusion and depression, he runs brokenhearted up a nearby hill beneath the stars, just to get away from everything and think. He lies down in the grass, weeps himself to sleep, only to have God speak to him in a dream. When he awakens the next morning on the hillside, still with no answers, he is moved to go back down to Nazareth and take Mary into his home as planned, still with no understanding of what is going on. He simply trusts in God that this is the right thing to do.

So much more

I leave you, here, only a third of the way through the book, with a lot of gaps to fill in between my words. But rest assured that so much more love story and adventure remains beyond this brief introduction.

I submit that you will find Jan Dobraczynski’s “The Shadow of the Father” one of the best books you will ever read, and it will leave you with an impression of Mary and Joseph like you have never had before. You will fall in love with them, like they did with each other, and your experience of Christmas will never be the same.