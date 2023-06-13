Shooting one’s age in golf (for example, scoring an 80 at age 80) is one of the last things an older golfer wants to achieve.

Today, at age 77, I was on the brink of blowing my age away, standing in the middle of the par-4 18th fairway with a 5 wood in my hands and my score standing at 2 over par. A par would give me a 74, a triple-bogey 7 would still be a score of 77 and shoot my age. To make a long story short, I made a 9 for a 79.

Now don’t think for a second that this sport psychologist choked. “Au contraire,” as the Frenchman, Jean Van de Velde (see below) might have said. Indeed, I hit the ball solid all the way down the stretch and my thoughts and emotions were in good order. Unfortunately I also hit some “solid” sand shots that were out of order and out of bunkers that were very firm, unpredictable and unforgiving.

How it all unfolded

As the diehard golf enthusiasts I know all readers are, you are naturally asking: “How could a guy who is 2 over par for 17 holes go 5 over par on the last hole?” Well, since you asked, let me tell you the gory details:

While standing in the 18th fairway with a 5-wood being the club, I put it back in the bag and pulled out a 5-hybrid to maybe stay short of all the bunkers that surrounded the 18th green. Then I thought, “I am so pumped up, I could hit this in the bunkers without ever giving myself a chance to hit the green.” So I considered a 5-iron, but thought further that I could leave this club so short that I could have a delicate pitch and dump the ball in the sand on the next shot. So the upshot was that if I am going to risk going in the sand, I’d rather do it on my second shot than on my third!

So I went back to the 5 wood, hit it solid, and, sure enough, it hooked into one of the dreaded bunkers, but still only about 40 feet from the pin in 2 shots. It was a straightforward pin placement, but a tight, hard-packed lie in the sand. I squared the club face to cut through the hard pack and proceeded to skull the ball over the green into another bunker. Now I have a downhill lie and hit the ball thin back across the green to another downhill lie in the original bunker. Lying 4 now, I leave the next shot in the sand and then finally come out with a decent sand shot, thanks to a flat lie with some sand under the ball.

Having one bullet left, a 20-foot uphill putt for a 7 and a score of 77, I hit the putt wide and long (I’m not particularly good with the thought of making sure you get it to the hole). This left me with a tricky downhill, right-to-left 4-footer that I missed for the final tally of 9.

So there you have it: A word picture of a Greek tragedy. But tomorrow is another day. However, having walked the whole 18 (I usually only play nine), I am taking the day off. And except for that little mishap on the last hole, I felt great, even if the round perfectly fit Mark Twain’s description of golf as “a good walk spoiled.”

Van De Velde vs. De Vicenzo?

After hearing my sad tale, my friend asked me which experience I thought was worse, that of Jean Van de Velde or that of Roberto De Vicenzo?

A brief recap is that Van de Velde blew a 3-stroke lead on the final hole in the 1999 British Open, subsequently losing in a playoff and thereby failing to become the first Frenchman in over 90 years to win a major golf championship.

De Vicenzo signed for an incorrect scorecard at the 1968 Masters. He didn’t adequately review his card in the excitement of the moment, and without going into all the details, this relegated him to being runner-up in the 1968 Masters.

As for me, I would say Van de Velde’s experience was more painful, because he self-destructed. Fans were sympathetic, but not as much as they were for De Vicenzo, who made a clerical error in the post-round fog of competition, rather than a playing error on the course.

One other thing to consider: If De Vicenzo had caught the scoring mistake and signed a correct scorecard, it would have put him in an 18-hole playoff the next day to determine the winner. Of course, there was no assurance De Vicenzo would have won that playoff; and he might have, therefore, still been runner-up. In contrast, all Van de Velde needed was a double-bogey on the 18th to be the clear, outright winner of his tournament. Much more under his control. Ouch, again!

Excuse me (handkerchief, please)

This reflection on Van de Velde and De Vicenzo is hitting a bit too close to home at the moment, with the wounds of yesterday’s debacle still fresh and open, scar tissue yet to form.

Please note, however, that I have wasted no time in procuring a golf lesson on extracting oneself from firm bunkers. Never again do I want to go bonkers in a bunker, with my age ready to be shot right there in front of me.