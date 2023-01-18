TOM DORSEL: Should I get involved?

Several years ago I was vacationing on a harbor, sitting on the patio enjoying the scenery. I was tangentially aware of a large family on another patio in the adjacent building, separated from my place by a walkway that ran between the buildings.

The group must have been more than one family with many small children and a number of parents seemingly preparing to go to the beach. There must have been 20 of them. They were a bit noisy, but the hubbub eventually calmed down, the patio cleared, and the large group apparently left for the beach. That is, except for one little girl.

Home AloneShe must have been about 6 years old, and in all the excitement, she was somehow overlooked and left behind. Perhaps she was dilly-dallying getting ready, had to go back for her flip-flops, was in the bathroom, who knows? But somehow they left without her.

Well, she came out of the villa in a panic, sheer terror, could not find anyone and frantically went running up and down the walkway between the buildings, screaming hysterically at the top of her lungs for her mom and dad. I watched and listened in horror, as in her franticness it seemed she might actually jump in the harbor.

Don’t Get InvolvedMy first inclination was to do nothing, this is none of your business, they’ll think your some kind of weirdo, creep, all the modern day suspicions. I could see the headline now: “Predator Terrifies Young Girl at Resort.”

Then I thought, “Where’s the police, resort security, somebody in authority? Surely some nice lady, a mom will come walking by and help her.”

Finally I thought, “Hey, I’m a psychologist, a dad, a responsible adult, the only one here in the moment. I have to do something.”

Get InvolvedAll these considerations took about 30 seconds, at which time I leaped off the patio, ran to the walkway, and got between the girl and the harbor.

By the time I reached the walkway, she was in the phase of her out-of-control running cycle that had her moving away from me. I hollered for her to “Come here!” She stopped running, turned and saw me, paused as if to consider that she was between a rock and a hard place: Abandonment if she kept on running away, or running to a stranger that was being very stern with her. I said again, “COME HERE, right now.”

She did, she ran fast and jumped into my arms at full stride, shaking out of control. She was tall for her age and almost knocked me down; but I caught here and held her tight until she stopped shaking. Then I put her down, took her hand, and we walked back and forth together along the walkway. I told her everything would be all right, they would come back, and I would stay with her till they did. Curiously, nobody else that could have helped ever appeared on the scene.

She quieted down, and we actually walked peacefully. I was so glad that she had calmed down, that I don’t think we even talked about anything in particular. We might not have even exchanged names. At least, I don’t remember hers, nor asking her exact age.

The Family ReturnsWithin about 15 minutes, the family had recognized their error and returned to get her. I saw them coming and said to her, “See, there they are,” and I sent her off running to them.

As I remember, I just waved to them, not considering that they had no knowledge of what had just transpired, and a 6 year old girl was too young to relate the story to them. I just remember the father looking at me somewhat suspiciously, like I might have been, well, some kind of … predator.

In retrospect, I should have gone over and explained, but it was all so intense and happened so fast, that that little detail got lost in the process. All I remember is the little girl looking back at me from her father’s arms, as if she were thinking, “Who was that man and what just happened?” I bet, however, that she will never forget.

Why do I tell this story?

That question makes me think of George Mallory when asked why he climbed Mount Everest: “Because it’s there.” In this case, the story was there, the little girl was there, I was there … and, in retrospect, I’m glad I was.

More importantly, I hope it serves as a reminder to me and others going forward to get involved, to not worry about appearance, to take action, rather than wait for others to do so. I know I am patting myself on the back, but had I not taken the initiative, I shudder to think what might have happened to that hysterical little girl.