Scratch (zero-handicap) amateur golfers are compared statistically with Pro Tour golfers in a recent issue of GOLF Magazine (February). The amateur stats were gathered by Lou Stagner of Arccos Golf, while the pro stats were gathered by the magazine staff. Here are some of the important comparisons for anyone aspiring to improve their game:

Drives: Scratch golfers averaged 260 yards off the tee and hit 48% of their fairways. In contrast, pros averaged about 300 yards and hit 60% of their fairways.

My takeaway: You don’t have to hit it as far as the pros to be a scratch golfer. But it is worth noting that the pros are more accurate than scratch golfers, even though they are hitting it farther. Maybe the best thing for any golfer regarding improved driving is to increase accuracy first, and then try to gradually add distance without losing accuracy.

Approach shots: Scratch golfers averaged 28 feet from the hole on approach shots of 100 yards. The pros were about a third closer at 19 feet.

My takeaway: A long time ago I realized that the reason pros make more birdies than the rest of us is pretty simple — they hit it closer to the hole and have shorter putts.

Most golfers of any driving length will likely have a lot of shots inside 100 yards. Practice them till you can reliably get these shots close enough to the pin to have a good look at a 1-putt.

Pitches and chips: From 30 yards (90 feet) off the green, neither the scratch golfer nor the pro does as well as one might think. The scratch golfer gets up and down only 29% of the time — about 3 in 10 attempts. And the pro gets up and down only one more time than that, 41% — about 4 in 10 attempts. So it seems that both scratch golfers and pros could stand considerable improvement with these pitch shots.

If my memory serves me correctly, the year Tom Kite won the U.S. Open and became the tour’s then all-time career money winner, he got up and down from inside 60 yards 80% of the time. Kite was not a long hitter, but when he got close to the green, his wedges took over and left the field in the dust. Jordan Speith mirrors that today.

My takeaway: Practice and improve your pitching, and you will outscore your peers faster than by working on all the full shots combined.

Putting:Scratch golfers 3-putted 26% of the time — 1 out of 4 times — from 40 feet. The pros, in contrast, 3-putted 11% of the time — 1 out of 9 times.

When both groups of golfers got it to 6 feet from the hole, scratch golfers made 52% of those 6 footers, while the pros made 70%. That is, five out of 10 for the amateurs and 7 out of 10 for the pros.

My takeaway: Now we are seeing some real separation between the pros and the amateurs, a difference that could amount to about 4 or 5 strokes a round, just on the greens. We are talking about having maybe 29 putts instead of 34 putts, a 69 instead of a 74. Clearly the message for all golfers is to work much more on their putting than on any other part of the game.

A practice program to greatly improve: To build a practice program to become a scratch amateur or a pro golfer, I would suggest working backward from green to tee:

First, work on short putts until you can virtually make them all.

Second, work on long putts so you virtually never three-putt. Tall orders, but those are the goals. It will take regular practice every day.

Third, practice getting the ball up and down a high percentage of time from around the green, always expecting to give yourself a reasonable putt at par. That means practicing chips, pitches and sand shots till you are blue in the face. I heard that Gary Player used to practice sand shots till he holed out 10 of them. He said he was late for dinner quite often!

Fourth, work extensively on short irons inside 100 yards. Exercise the same mentality as “pitch” shots. Using the word “approach” sounds like just another full-swing on the way to a routine 2-putt par. You want to go for these shots with the strong expectation that you intend to get this 100-yarder up and down. Frank Ford, the 7-time S.C. amateur champ, once told me that he had only one thought on the golf course — “Knocking down the flagstick!”

Fifth, and a distant fifth to the other categories, are the full shots from driver to mid-irons. They are, of course, important, and you will get your fair share of great shots out of them. But once you have developed reasonable competence with the full swing, score-wise you won’t gain as much from more practice on the full swing, as you will from devoting that extra time to the game inside 100 yards; not to mention the game inside 100 inches.

The thing I wonder about: How many times and in how many ways must prominent players like Jack, Arnie, Tiger and Phil exhibit the benefits of the short game for the new generation of players to recognize the importance of practicing, practicing, practicing pitches, chips and putts.

The history of the tour is littered with great ball strikers who never made it as champions. But there are not many great putters who didn’t find their way to prominence in the history of golf.

Both aspects of the game are important, but being a great ball striker without the short game will get you nowhere. “Drive for show, putt for dough,” and the dough is what you want.