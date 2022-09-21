TOM DORSEL: The hard truth about becoming No. 1

According to psychologist Albert Ellis, many people harbor the irrational assumption that they should be No. 1, the absolute best, at something in this world. Really, now! With 8 billion people in the world, are there actually enough attributes, activities or accomplishments to go around for everybody to be No. 1 at something? Ellis would say that good enough is good enough, so don’t stress yourself about being No. 1.

Still, if you insist on trying to be No. 1, you might do well to realize upfront how hard this is. More than a quarter century ago, K.A. Ericsson & N. Charness, in the 1994 volume of the “American Psychologist,” reported in depth what it took to become an elite performer in anything, be it sports, music, the arts or science. What follows is an overview of their key findings:

Child prodigiesSurprisingly, most child prodigies never attain exceptional levels of performance as adults. On the flip side, the vast number of exceptional adult performers were never child prodigies.

Instead, the eventual No. 1 performers started instruction early and specialized in one thing, like one sport or one instrument. They also had maximal parental support in getting exposure to structured learning environments under the eye of expert coaches. Lastly, these eventual stars maintained a sustained high level of focused, intense training from childhood to adulthood.

When to startStarting early is very important. Indeed, interest in PRACTICING (not necessarily playing) at age 4-6 seems to be an important ingredient to stardom. Tiger Woods said he actually liked practicing more than playing, even as an adult. He is also famous for exhibiting a competent golf swing on the Ed Sullivan Show when he was only 2 years old.

Performers who reached stardom tended to start serious practice 2 to 5 years earlier than did other competitors. Their practice was also highly structured toward accomplishing something each time they went out. That doesn’t mean their practice could not have a fun element to it; it was just focused, goal oriented, and involved a lot of effort.

Another reason to start your activity early is that it appears that anatomical changes critical to success in a given activity progress better when they are paired with the body’s natural developmental stages of childhood. For example, the flexibility of ballet requires beginning practice NO LATER than age 10 or 11 (optimally, earlier), when the child’s body is still naturally quite flexible.

The bad news is that differences in starting ages and weekly amounts of practice yield stable differences in performance levels. It is difficult for later-starting, less-practiced individuals to catch up, because they are given lower priority from advanced coaches and by elite training facilities. Furthermore, the players that are ahead of them keep on practicing more and more, continue to improve and, thereby, maintain their lead.

How much to practiceFor even the most talented individuals, winning international competitions appeared to require 10 years of full-time preparation, which corresponds to several thousand hours of practice.

In contrast, the typical amateur athlete attains an acceptable level of performance, and then simply plays the game. If they practice anymore at all, it is just standard technique, rather than all the varied aspects and nuances of the game that make a player a champion.

Designing practiceOf course, you do have to design your practice regimen to allow for rest and recuperation and to avoid burnout. An example might be a musician practicing 4 hours per day (weekends included) with rest periods after each hour. They might do two hours in the morning, when they are most alert, followed with rest or other activities that allow them to refocus again for a couple of hours in the afternoon.

About 4 hours of continuous practice is considered the most that an individual can benefit from before fatigue, distraction and mistakes start creeping in.

When will you

arrive at No. 1?For elite performers, it was rare for best performances to occur before adulthood. In sports, peak performances usually occurred before age 30; while in activities that involved fine motor skills (musical instruments) or cognitive functioning (scientific inventions or discoveries), peak performances were more likely to occur in the 30s age-range.

The bottom line

for stardomThe traditional view that successful individuals are just born that way is not supported by Ericsson & Charness’ research. Rather, it appears that a sustained high level of structured, focused and intense practice for many years is the more important ingredient for stardom.

Venus Williams, as an 18-year-old at the U.S. Open, said, “I’m trying to get as serious as possible…. I want to have every point…all the points….I think that I deserve every point, and not the other person. If I want to win something like this, I’m going to have to work for it. It’s not just going to come. The people that win the Slams are the people that work the hardest….It all starts right now.”