TOM DORSEL: The head coach and the 'head' coach

Every sport has its physical and its psychological side. Which dominates varies from one sport to another, from one role or position in the sport to another, and from one situation or circumstance in the sport to another.

For example, the physical is going to dominate for a football lineman in a goal line stand. While the psychological is going to dominate for a basketball player at the free-throw line with the game on the line.

Still both the physical and the psychological are present in both cases. The lineman has to be physical, but he still has to exude confidence and determination; and the free-throw shooter has to be focused and maintain his usual routine, but he also has to know how to shoot!

Let me take one sport — golf — and compare the Head Coach (in golf, the Swing Coach) and the “Head” Coach (in golf, the Mental Coach).

An analogy

If a round of golf is like a journey, a road trip, a working-vacation, then swing coaches are the hardware experts. They are the vehicle designer, service manager, mechanic and initial driving instructor, all rolled into one. They help a player find a properly designed swing, get fit with the best equipment, service the swing with lessons, and tune it up or fix it when something goes wrong. They top it off with initial driving instructions before letting you hit the road.

Mental coaches are more the software experts. They are the travel agents, navigators, trip advisors and troubleshooters, all rolled into one. They help you get from the dealership (the practice area) onto the road (the golf course) for the extended trip. They might construct the roadmap, or game plan, and help the player safely navigate their swing around the course. When troublesome thoughts and emotions arise, they will advise and troubleshoot how to modify your thinking and channel your emotions adaptively to keep the trip on track. The Mental Coach will help you see past your blind spots, identify your weaknesses (you usually know your strengths), and get you back to the Swing Coach with some areas to work on.

Swing and mental coaches working together

In an ideal world, players would meet with both their swing and mental coaches together for an assessment of the players’ sport history, level of talent, future ambitions and how much time, effort and money the players want to invest in golf.

Based on that assessment, a proper set of clubs would be determined, a lesson schedule would be arranged, and a division of labor between the two coaches would be explained to the player.

The swing coach would surely dominate in the beginning, teaching proper technique in all parts of the game, and suggesting when the player is ready to go out on the course. At that point the mental coach might take the player out on the course and begin implementing the basics on real greens, in the context of trees and bunkers, and, of course with “yikes” — water — in the visual field. At this stage, however, it would be more a matter of “Don’t go near the water,” than trying to conquer it.

How does a mental coach work?

Most people have an idea of how a swing coach works, starting with the basics of stance and grip, moving onto the swing path, and sometimes using props to help you execute the correct movements of your swing down the intended line of ball flight.

How the mental coach works might be a little more mysterious, as it is not as visible as the swing coach with his or her player in the practice area. Personally, as a mental coach, I like to go straight to the course and walk 9 holes with the player, just watching how they play and listening to their description of what they are thinking and feeling at various points along the way. By the way, I don’t play — just watch and listen.

The next outing, we might try some practice techniques to use on the course. This is also a good time for introducing putting drills they can use on the practice green.

Once they are managing the course fairly well, it is time to move onto a score-able round and see what shots and situations they are handling well and where they are losing strokes. I, in effect, caddy for them, discussing each shot, how to think about it strategically, and how to handle any emotional reactions any given shot or situation elicits in them.

From there we might build to them playing with someone else, even me, or in a small, club tournament. Everything shows up in the heat of competition — the good, the bad and the ugly. Competition at any level is the greatest source of information, and sometime after the competition is ideal timing for a teaching moment. They can certainly benefit from recognizing what they did well in times of victory. And they are also more open to accepting what they have to work on, when they reflect on it in the throes of the agony of defeat.

The most important component — attitude

From the very beginning of their development, it is imperative that players learn a good attitude. That is, they must rein in any abrasive emotions, accept and learn from mistakes, keep executing as best they can to the very end, and present an image of, “I am in control of myself.” There is not much use in pursuing the finer points of golf or any sport, if you are just going to undo all you are otherwise accomplishing with a losing attitude.

