TOM DORSEL: The Jelly Donut Theory

Years ago as kids, Mark Koenig and I came up with what has come be known in philosophical circles as the “Jelly Donut Theory.” Little did we realize at the time how far reaching and robust its implications would be.

And only sometime later did we realize that the theory was somewhat similar to Pascal’s “Great Wager” about the existence of God. Pretty heady stuff for a couple of kids.

The theory in donut form

Mark and Tom are presented with two donuts, one a jelly-filled donut and the other a chocolate-covered donut. They each are going to get one, and only one, but which one?

Mark gentlemanly says to Tom, “Which one do you want?” This puts Tom in a dilemma: He wants to be gracious and let Mark have the one that Mark wants, but he does not know which one Mark wants. And Mark, equally gracious, won’t tell him his preference.

So, Tom really wants the jelly donut, but hates to take it because Mark might want that one, too. But if Tom is gracious in his own mind and takes the chocolate donut, that could be the one Mark actually wants. So, what is Tom to do?

Donut dilemma resolution