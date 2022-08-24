TOM DORSEL: The life-changing summer of 62

I’d heard about kids running away from home, but I never thought it would be me.

The story

It was 1962, I was 16, and an argument occurred over, of all things, junior sports. I wanted to be a pro, thought I was already a pro, and was justifiably challenged for thinking I was better than I was. This challenge, for which I had no answer, led to my wanting to get away from it all, so I made the impulsive decision to head out on the road with little money and even fewer belongings. Thankfully it was a warm summer evening, and I must have known I wasn’t going very far. But that doesn’t mean the journey was inconsequential!

I decided to first go see my former next door neighbor, Bob, now Fr. Bob, as he had become a priest, currently stationed at a parish in the next county. We had stayed in touch when he would return home to visit his parents, and he knew me well as the kid next door. Counting back now, Fr. Bob was 35 by this time, seeming like a sage old man to me, being 19 years my senior.

I hitchhiked over to his parish about 20 miles away, where he received me without fanfare and immediately provided a calming influence. In the cool of the evening on his screened porch, he puffed his pipe as I told him my tale of woe. I can still see the little sparkles of flame glowing in his pipe, as he stoked and puffed it against the backdrop of the descending darkness.

After a couple of hours of talking, listening and laughing (he was a jovial fellow with a hearty laugh), Fr. Bob persuaded me to go back home that evening, so my parents wouldn’t be worried. He called them ahead of time and said we were on our way, after which we proceeded outside to his sleek, black 1960 Pontiac Bonneville Coupe, one of the coolest cars on the road. (It should be noted that diocesan priests had no required vow of poverty and could buy whatever car they wanted with their own savings.)

Approaching the car, to my shock he flipped me the keys and said, “Why don’t you drive.” I said, “Me, drive!” I mean, I was just 16, having had my driver’s license for only a couple of months. Could I even drive this big car? He assured me I could.

So, down the road we went with the windows wide open, and the flicker of roadside lights whizzing by us in the darkness at seemingly warp speed. The temperature was just right and the swirling wind throughout the car made for a special feeling of freedom and adventure.

To add to the effect, there was Fr. Bob riding shotgun and still puffing his pipe, his portly figure and black attire topped off with a fedora, all making him look every bit the part of a big city boss with me as his driver.

Fr. Bob dropped me off at my house (I don’t remember him going in). All was quiet, as I slowly opened the door to the house. Fr. Bob must have suggested to my parents that they go to bed and discuss things in the morning, a discussion that I don’t recall ever happening. And as for Fr. Bob, it was just another day in the life of a parish priest.

The aftereffects

This event would change the direction of my life. That is, since junior sports were causing me so much distress, Fr. Bob must have thought on the drive home that it would be good for me to get a job for the rest of the summer at the Diocesan camp for Catholic youth from parishes around the area. When he called me a few days later and broached the subject, my first thought was, “I can’t do that! How can I become a pro if I miss all the summer tournaments that I have been playing in for years.”

Thinking further, though, I said, “Okay, I’ll try it.” I signed on as a first-year counselor at $20 a week and was given a cabin with 20 bunks and total responsibility for 20 8-year-olds. Twenty must have been my lucky number! At what turned out to be a $1 per camper per week, it was not a particularly good business move; but I loved it, stayed on for four sessions that summer, and went back for four more summers till I was “20” and a junior in college.

Over those summers I met many disadvantaged kids, some from the inner city, others from broken homes, as well as a lot of kids from normal circumstances. I have stayed in contact with some of them to this day.

More important, the experiences of the summer of 1962 were a major influence in my becoming a psychologist. I had felt the need for help, I had seen the need for help, and I subsequently wanted to learn something that could be of help to myself and others.

And the icing on the cake was that I still became a pro! That is, a professional clinical and sport psychologist helping young and old athletes alike deal with the stresses and pressures of their sports.