TOM DORSEL : There's nothing to fear here

I visited Big Sur back in 1968, a beautiful, mountainous, coastal California retreat. Only a bumpy dirt road led down to the majestic coastline, just to the west of Highway 1 south of San Francisco.

I met a Vietnam vet down there on the beach, sitting on the pure white sand out of necessity, because he had no legs. As the waves crashed through the majestic, monolithic rocks just off shore, I asked him if he was scared down there at night. He said, “What was there to be scared of?” I guess after you’ve had your legs blown off, there is not much left to be afraid of.

Hanging out

In more recent times, part of my anti-aging regimen is to hang upside down every day on my Mr. Teeter inversion table to stretch all my joints from head to toe. I highly recommend it, especially on an evening after the numerous contortions encountered in a round of senior golf.

When hanging myself I keep a bullhorn next to the contraption in case I get stuck upside down for some reason. I figure I can sound off with the high-pitched siren the horn emits, and my wife will hear it and come and rescue me. Hopefully she will, that is!

Anyway, one of my granddaughters was visiting recently and in the room while I was hanging out, so to speak. She said, “What’s the horn for?” I replied, “In case I get stuck.” She said, “Have you ever gotten stuck before?” I said, “No.” To which she said, “Then, why do you need the horn?”

Since then I have basically set aside my unfounded fear of out-of-control inversion, although I must admit that I still keep the horn there, just in case.

Why the fascination with fear?

Why all the anxiety and fear about things that seldom, if ever, occur? As Mark Twain said, “I’ve had a lot of troubles in my life, most of which never happened.”

Going back many centuries, Plato allegedly said, “We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.” Aristotle followed: “He who has overcome his fears will truly be free.”

This reminds me of Jean Paul Sartre’s reflection that: “Life begins on the far side of despair.” Could we say the same thing about fear?

How many times have you been afraid of something (e.g., like undergoing an operation, moving to a new town, starting a new job) only to laugh about it and/or remember it with appreciation once it is over and successfully accomplished?

After the operation you are free of your malady, the new town affords you experiences you have never had before, and the new job offers opportunities for advancement and productivity you never previously dreamed possible. But you had to push through the fear to get to the new life on the other side.

A metaphor for fear

Spiritual writer Nancy F. Summers once described our fears this way:

“I hold my fears close to my heart, like a hand of playing cards. Each one portrays an unwanted calamity … I clutch my cards tighter, as if possessing them gives me power over them.

“Then I hear God saying, ‘Discard!’… I lay down (some silly fears) quite easily, but the process goes on: ‘Discard, discard, discard.’ Each new letting go is longer and harder …. Finally, my precious little horror stories…lay in a sad stack. All but one.

“My fear of having no fears at all is the last and greatest. Who am I without my fears? … How can I prepare for the future, if I don’t think through the pitfalls? I rationalize and argue, but I hear only ‘Discard!’… I play my last card, and I wait. The game is over, but the lesson is only beginning.”

Final thoughts

Extending Ms. Summers’ message, Cardinal John Henry Newman said: “Fear not that your life will come to an end. Fear, rather, that your life will never have a beginning.”

And in these times of war and uncertainty, the words of FDR echo resoundingly: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

Ultimately, call on the grace of God in the face of devilish fears. Show your confidence in The Almighty to have your back, as you live His gift of life to the fullest. Let He who exhorts you to, “Be Not Afraid,” take care of the fears that you have courageously discarded.

