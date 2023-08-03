A university and a faculty cannot exist without the other. However, Todd Furniss, in his book, “The Self-Reliant Academic” (1984), thinks both faculty and university would benefit from a more self-reliant, independent faculty whose members think of themselves as professionals with clients, both on and off campus, the university, albeit, being the primary client.

In my 1988 article in the Higher Education Review titled “External Work by Faculty: An Opportunity and a Responsibility,” I elaborated on this concept with ideas that still resonate 35 years later, as you will see below:

Benefits of a more self-reliant faculty

The faculty member would benefit by being more financially independent; having greater freedom of choice in career decisions and directions; having protection against possible job loss at the university; and gain valuable professional growth experiences from their off-campus work.

The university would benefit from greater faculty vitality and morale as faculty are challenged and experience a variety of off-campus activities. Tenure decisions would be less stressful for the administration, because faculty members would have other options in the event tenure is denied.

Pressure would also be reduced on university budgets and student tuition increases, since faculty would have other income from off-campus clients. Faculty members requesting special raises could be gently reminded of the time the university is affording them off campus to supplement their faculty salaries, a mechanism that simultaneously allows the institution to live more easily within its means.

Both faculty and university would benefit from having a faculty that is better informed about the demands of their professions in the “real world,” and better able to share this interesting and useful information with, perhaps, more attentive and curious students in the classroom. Faculty would be enthusiastic to teach what they are experiencing off campus, providing real world examples and practical techniques that they have found to work … maybe, just the day before!

Students might be even more eager to attend a university that has a reputation for having a faculty that is versatile and in touch with the demands of their professions off campus. Also, practicums and internships, not to mention jobs, might accrue from faculty connections off campus.

Lastly, the image of a university as one that is contributing needed skills to the community, region and state is not likely to be lost on state legislatures and/or grant agencies at funding time. Thus, while the university is requiring less funds due to a self-reliant faculty, it might at the same time be generating more funds because of its helpful mission of public service.

Some examples of faculty off-campus activities

Education, English and math faculty might work in community agencies with a mission of alleviating verbal and quantitative deficiencies. Quite in contrast, mathematical statisticians might apply their knowledge of probability theory to predictive polling in many fields, as well as to legalized gambling. More than a half century ago, my high-school math teacher, who was like a human computer, plied his skills at the local horse-racing track during the summers.

Psychologists and social workers, already working in traditional mental health centers, could extend their skills to hospitals, public health departments and social agencies regarding pressing issues of aging, wellness, and adult and family development, not to mention violence in the schools, adolescent depression and suicide.

Criminologists could work with police departments, while sociologists work with agencies on poverty, crime and gang activity. Historians and political scientists could make contributions to political campaigns and voting procedures. They might also consult on TV coverage of campaigns and primaries, not to mention on election night.

Language professors could teach practical spoken versions of their languages to small-business owners who might benefit greatly from being a little bilingual with their customers. Language professors could also help immigrants assimilate into their new country.

A particularly innovative application of language arts was done by FMU German professor Eddy Harding some years ago when he taught Roche-Carolina employees German reading and conversation skills to allow them to communicate better with their counterparts in Basel, Switzerland.

Many American universities are near Native American reservations and U.S. military installations with a lot of unmet needs for families and children. Lastly, the entertainment industry, recreation facilities, food and beverage operations and resorts might be fertile grounds for the enterprising, self-reliant academic who wants to be innovative.

Transition time

Making the transition to a more self-reliant academic would require time for faculty to understand and accept the new opportunities and ramifications involved, as well as for these new practitioners to establish themselves in the community.

Faculty might more quickly become believers, if tenure and promotion were favorably impacted by outside activities, particularly those activities that were demonstrated to enhance the faculty member’s on-campus teaching and research. Journal editors, program chairs and granting agencies could also play a role by providing a forum for publications, presentations and seed money for enterprising community activities.

Conclusion

Universities are not ahistorical entities — they can change with the times. A service-oriented university could benefit the students, the faculty, the administration, the community and the larger society.

Current societal needs are urgent, and if universities don’t shoulder the burden of some of society’s problems, then the opportunity for universities to assume any other role going forward might be a moot point.