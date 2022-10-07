 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TOM POLAND: An effigy of rock

  • 0
Rock Eagle

You’d have to go west of the Mississippi River to see similar mounds.

 PHOTO BY TOM POLAND

Something like 60 years had passed since I saw it. This time, however, I saw it from above. The WPA built a beautiful tower of stone so you can get a birds-eye view of a bird of stone. That would be Rock Eagle, although some say it’s a buzzard. Some simply refer to it as a bird.

The experts say woodland Indians who predated the Cherokee and Creek built Rock Eagle 1,000 to 3,000 years ago. No one can say why they built the large rock mound, which measures 102 feet from head to tail and 120 feet wide from wing tip to tip. The mound sits high above sloping woodlands and I wondered just how they carried all the large quartz stones to the site. One at a time? Pulled by a team of men on some primitive sled? Lots of rocks here for sure. The mound rises 10 feet off the ground.

My parents sent me off to 4-H Camp in Putnam County, Georgia, all those summers ago. Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. That’s what 4-H represented. Is good wholesome stuff like that still allowed today?

People are also reading…

Rock Eagle has stayed with me for many years now. I learned crafts there such as working with leather, and I have a small coin pouch to this day to prove it. I remember swimming and canoeing too. There was that 4-H business too where elders tried to make us better people.

Most of all, I remember the large bird of stone, what learned folks call an effigy. No, I remember too some prankster short sheeted my bed one night, placing pinecones in it as well. You carry misdeeds and injustice all your life, you know.

As a boy I stood right by the fan of rocks that represents the bird’s tail feathers. I recall them as burning bright white in the Georgia sun. Not so much today.

If you make the drive over there be prepared to see rocks that are gray, some darker, and some still bright white. Be prepared too for the fence that encloses it now. Best to keep the meddlers at bay.

This large effigy, this big bird of stone? A burial place? A way to send a message to the gods? A ceremonial site? We don’t know. We do know that the University of Georgia administers the site today and we do know that the bird’s head faces east to greet the rising sun. We know, too, that a 1950s research project discovered evidence of cremated human remains.

You can visit it for free. It stands in the region of Madison and Eatonton, Georgia. Another effigy, that of a hawk, greets the sky in the vicinity, but it doesn’t catch the attention as Rock Eagle does. On the National Register of Historic Places, it’s there waiting for you. From dawn to dusk, you can see it, and climbing the stone tower is well worth your time.

Visit Tom Poland’s website at tompoland.net. Email Tom about most anything at tompol@earthlink.net.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PAUL DeMARCO: Worried about QAnon? Don’t be

PAUL DeMARCO: Worried about QAnon? Don’t be

In the early fall of 2012, I was part of group organizing free community health screenings. Out of the blue, a physician who was a stranger to me called and asked if he could volunteer for our weekly outings. I was glad for the help and over the next year or so, he and I supervised several screenings together.

TOM POLAND: Old island haunts: Add Hazel’s Café to the list

TOM POLAND: Old island haunts: Add Hazel’s Café to the list

Old island haunts. The fever to develop islands didn’t destroy all of them. In a few instances, someone decided, “Not for sale.” And so you can still find old stores, cafes, and restaurants on islands tethered to bridges. The Pelican Inn at Pawleys Island comes to mind and so does Pawleys’ Sea View Island.

Froma Harrop: Where are dads when single moms are struggling?

Froma Harrop: Where are dads when single moms are struggling?

We regularly encounter stories of Americans struggling to stay financially afloat, buffeted by the day's economic challenges. So many focus on a woman who is identified a quarter of the way in as a "single mother." She's often portrayed facing impossible demands of holding a paying job while caring for the young ones.

BARBARA ASHLEY:A heart filled with gratitude

BARBARA ASHLEY:A heart filled with gratitude

Hello again and welcome to this month’s edition of Barbara’s Musings. My first order of business is to apologize to the “Outlaws” of Dovesville. I inadvertently referred to them as the “Dog Pound” in last month’s column.

Volunteers help Ian rescue efforts

Volunteers help Ian rescue efforts

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — There was no time to waste. As Hurricane Ian lashed southwest Florida, Bryan Stern, a veteran of the U.S. military, and others began gathering crews, boats and even crowbars for the urgent task that would soon be at hand: rescuing hundreds of people who might get trapped by floodwaters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert