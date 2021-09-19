TOM POLAND: Catching gators

Wilkinson nicknamed one gator “Truck Biter.” Over the years, he had caught the gator several times and each time it was bigger. The last time he caught it the gator was 12 foot one. Two biologists from Argentina, Andre and Pablo, were with Wilkinson to see how he captured gators because they used a similar approach with caimans.

“When we turned him loose, he was pretty mad,” said Wilkinson. “The gator ripped the fender off a nearby truck.”

So, what’s it like to catch a big gator that can rip off a fender? You’d think it’s a scary enterprise, but Wilkinson said everything goes on too fast to get frightened. “Frightened doesn’t get you anywhere. You got to be thinking about something besides being frightened. If you’re going to get ‘et,’ be brave and get ‘et.’ You go about it in a tried and true way. You have a crew that works with you; each person has something to do. It’s like doing a surgical operation. If there’s a dangerous aspect we try to eliminate it.”

Close to 40 years of experience honed Wilkinson’s approach to capturing gators. Still, he’s had a gator get others. “Back in ’93 the crew I was working with had a girl, Sudy, with it.” He had two fellows working with him as well, Mark and Andrew.