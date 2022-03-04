TOM POLAND: From savior to survivor

Why silos in the first place? Let’s go back to a headline in the November 12, 1916, Atlanta Journal and Constitution: “Modern Silo Solves Problems of Dairies and Stock Farms.” Innovation had arrived to solve a problem. The problem down South was and is winter. As grass goes dormant, it renders grazing most difficult. Farmers could store corn stalks, alfalfa, and grasses in silos for later use. Silos helped keep the oxygen level low, assuring the silage was edible. Thanks to silage, cattle rocked on for a long time, but nothing remains the same. Long white bags were coming.

Eighty-six years later, the Atlanta Journal and Constitution described how Alpharetta purchased three silos to save a part of its past. Other silos nearby had been torn down to make way for a shopping mall. The silos had once been a vital part of a 1,000-acre farm of the 1940s and ’50s. Where cattle once grazed, where silage fermented, kids aimlessly walk tile floors seeking amusement. They grab a Coke and chicken sandwich and play video games and buy practical jokes, like a fake roach on a string. Progress. Here, we see why some silos became relics.