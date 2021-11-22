TOM POLAND: Grandmom’s fabulous fried pies

She dried sliced apple, peaches, and pears on a slanted wooden table facing the sun.

Nails prevented the fruit from sliding to the ground. Once it dried to her taste, Grandmom Walker waited for a cold day. Then she mixed up some dough, prepped the fruit, and placed it into a circle of dough, which she folded into a pocket. Into a kettle of boiling oil it went. Oil bubbled and gurgled as wood coals spat and hissed and the fragrance of fresh-made fruit pies filled the air.

Fried pies, a scene straight out of Americana.

Some of us silver-haired nostalgic types recall fried pies with fond memories. Seems to me it was during the colder months that we enjoyed such treats. The sun had taken a while to dry the fruit and working over a black kettle sitting over a bed of red coals was hot work. And besides, cooler air better carried the fragrance of cinnamon, sugar, and frying peaches and apples.