TOM POLAND: Miss Lucy, Childhood Legend

Small towns have that one eccentric person people long remember. Lincolnton, Georgia, had Miss Lucy Glaze. As I write I see a woman dressed in black, like Granny Clampett, racing down the sidewalk brandishing a rake. My crime? Being a kid.

For years a battle raged around the corner of Humphrey and Dallas Street down past Sunrise Drive and the old Green Building, a legend also. The rake-wielding years? The Great Time of Bedevilment? That was in the 1960s. To this day, if you want to excite folks back home say, “Do you remember Miss Lucy?”

Stand back because an arm-waving, hyperventilating soul is about to time travel back to a shrubbery-hidden home near the Green Building. Miss Lucy lurked across the street and if you approached her house, she’d pounce on you like a cat on a lizard.

I don’t use exclamation points. Elmo Leonard said, “You are allowed no more than two or three per 100,000 words of prose.” The “selfie” of punctuation, exclamation points populate this column. Well, that’s OK. They testify to the memories Miss Lucy elicits years after her passing. Right out the gate, Eddie Drinkard shares a memory colorful in more ways than one.